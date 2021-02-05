Phase 2: 58 frontline workers vaccinated in Mumbai
On Thursday, around 58 frontline workers were vaccinated as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started the second phase of the vaccination drive in which policemen, firemen and civic officials will be vaccinated. The civic body also added six new vaccination centres, which are in Kasturba Hospital, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Shatabdi Municipal General Hospital, the jumbo Covid-19 facility in Dahisar, BARC Hospital, SK Patil Hospital, and Maa Hospital. There are now 18 vaccination centres in Mumbai.
The turnout dipped to 54% on Thursday, with 4,331 beneficiaries being vaccinated against the target of 8,064. BMC said technical glitches in the Co-WIN app meant few received notifications of the trial run for frontline workers. Dr Mangala Gomare, chief of BMC’s public health department, said walk-in vaccination would be started soon for frontline workers to increase turnout.
BMC plans to vaccinate around 180,000 frontline workers in the second phase.
