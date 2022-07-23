Photographer seeks funds to repair bad condition of road in Kalyan
Irked with the bad condition of the Ashele Manere Road in Kalyan, a resident has put up a huge banner on the roadside asking people to contribute money for road repair works as the authorities are not spending any money on it despite several complaints by the residents.
Rupesh Sasane, 33, a photographer by profession and who lives in Krishnagar of Ashele Manere village, has been clicking pictures of the pothole-filled road every year. Now, he has put up the banner requesting residents to contribute at least ₹300 to ₹500 and raise funds to undertake the road repair work in the area. In the banner, he has also added the pictures of the deadly potholes on the stretch since 2015-2022.
“Ambulances refuse to come to our area due to the bad road. Every year, the road is getting worse and what we get are false promises. During the monsoon, the entire stretch develops potholes. There is no pre-monsoon repair works undertaken by the civic body. What they do is fill the potholes using huge stones that are more dangerous as they cause skidding of motorcycles,” said Sasane.
After putting up the banner, several residents have come forward supporting Sasane’s initiative.
“People have contributed between ₹500 and ₹1,000 as most of us are irritated with the daily ordeal due to the bad roads. However, the funds collected won’t be enough. The banner is also to highlight the fact that we residents are forced to raise funds for the road repair even when we have paid tax to the local municipal corporation,” added Sasane.
Shailesh Kamble, 40, another resident, said, “I have decided to contribute for the road repair work expecting to get some relief. During any emergency, it is very difficult to get an auto rickshaw here due to the bad road condition. During the monsoon, the situation is worse.”
This particular stretch is one of the major connecting roads for the residents of Ashele Manare village to Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath cities. The village is one of the 27 villages that were added into Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in 2015. It was earlier under the gram panchayat.
Sanjay Sable, ward officer of KDMC, said, “The concretisation of the said road is proposed wherein we will acquire the land and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will concretise the road. We have served notices to the establishments affected. However, there was opposition from the people for the said concretisation. The project was stuck due to this opposition. We will resolve their issues and ensure that the acquisition is completed at the earliest.”
