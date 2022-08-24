Physically disabled man arrested by Taloja police for raping young girls
A 48-year-old physically-challenged man, who befriended young girls and women brought up by single parents via dating app and then raped them, has been arrested by Taloja police on Monday.
The accused, who also worked as a real estate agent, used to first win their confidence and then offered them financial help and then rapes them after inviting home. He used to also click their photos and then later start blackmailing them.
The accused, identified as Surajbhan Singh (48), has raped at least two women of which one is a minor.
According to police, the modus operandi of the accused is to interact with young girls and women on a dating site and figure out the most vulnerable ones. He would target those who have only a single parent. He would then give emotional support and also offer financial help to win the trust of the victims.
“The accused used to also go ahead and promise marriage to the victims and ask them to meet him at his residence. Eventually, he would rape them and click pictures using which he would further threaten them to visit him more often,” Sunil Gurav, assistant police inspector from Taloja police station, said.
In the case registered with Taloja police, the victim, a 16-year-old girl from Airoli, was lured by the offer to pay her college fees as she had lost her father. From July 2021, the accused raped her around 10 times at his residence in Taloja by threatening to make her photos viral. After getting fed up with the regular abuse, she decided to lodge a complaint.
“Following this case, an 18-year-old girl from Kharghar came forward and informed us about her abuse that happened multiple times in 2017. We then lodged a complaint and transferred it to Kharghar as the incident happened when he was staying in Kharghar earlier,” Gurav added.
The accused, who is unmarried, lives with a live-in partner with whom he has a child too. He is physically challenged as he was born with polio in his leg. He is currently under police custody till August 26.
“We are also investigating if the accused targeted more girls in a similar way,” Gurav said. He has been arrested under sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
-
Kalamboli resident duped of ₹20K while booking rooms in Shirdi online
Kalamboli resident, Sagar Godke (21) didn't think that the casual act of room reservation online could lead to him getting scammed. An attempt to reserve two rooms in a well-known hotel in Shirdi for a family trip led to Godke being duped of ₹20,000 in a matter of minutes. Random search on Google for the contact number of the hotel led to the scam. On August 23, Godke filed a case with the cyber police.
-
Uttarakhand HC stays 30% quota to women with domicile in state civil services
The Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday put a stay on 30 per cent reservation of women having domicile of the state in state civil services examination. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, and comprising Justice RC Khulbe, put a hold on the 2006 order in this regard. Counsel appearing for the petitioner, Kartikey Hari Gupta added that not allowing the aggrieved women candidates to appear in the main examination was an act of discrimination against them.
-
Now, get your swimming pool membership online
Mumbai Now, you can get your civic-owned swimming pool membership online. Earlier, the membership in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run swimming pool could be obtained once or twice a year by waiting in queues and filling forms physically. People had to stand in the queues at 4am and membership would be granted only on a first-cum-first basis. They would then again have to queue up to submit forms. Every member can swim only for one hour.
-
AAP govt calls Delhi assembly special session amid horse-trading claims by MLAs
The Aam Aadmi Party government has called a special session of the Delhi assembly on Friday amid a political storm after the ruling party claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to lure their MLAs besides threatening them with fake cases. According to a document issued by the Delhi assembly, the session is scheduled to begin at 11am on Friday. These issues are likely to dominate the upcoming session of the assembly.
-
Only 20% of buildings audited followed fire safety norms
Mumbai Are Mumbai's high-rises essentially fire traps? The fire brigade of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has found that safety norms were being violated in most of the buildings in the city. “It was found that only 60 buildings adhered to safety norms and 286 buildings didn't...,” Chief minister Eknath Shinde said in a written reply to a question by Manisha Kayande (Shiv Sena) and others on Wednesday.
