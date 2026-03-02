Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    PIL filed for safety audit after fatal metro slab collapse in Mumbai's Mulund

    The incident, which resulted in one death and injuries, has heightened fears among commuters on LBS Marg, a vital roadway.

    Published on: Mar 02, 2026 12:08 PM IST
    By Karuna Nidhi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a third-party safety audit of all Metro lines after a slab from the under-construction Metro-4 corridor collapsed in Mulund on February 14, killing one person and injuring three others.

    The slab, measuring around 6 feet by 4 feet and weighing a few hundred kilograms, fell from pier P-196 in the mid-section of the elevated Metro-4 corridor, which runs from Wadala to Kasarvadavali in Thane. (Raju Shinde/HT file photo)
    The slab, measuring around 6 feet by 4 feet and weighing a few hundred kilograms, fell from pier P-196 in the mid-section of the elevated Metro-4 corridor, which runs from Wadala to Kasarvadavali in Thane. (Raju Shinde/HT file photo)

    The concrete slab fell onto a moving autorickshaw and a car on LBS Marg near Johnson & Johnson and the Mulund fire station.

    Ramdhan Yadav, who was travelling in the auto with two relatives, died in the incident. The driver of a Skoda Kushaq was also injured.

    The slab, measuring around 6 feet by 4 feet and weighing a few hundred kilograms, fell from pier P-196 in the mid-section of the elevated Metro-4 corridor, which runs from Wadala to Kasarvadavali in Thane.

    The incident sparked outrage, with residents raising concerns over safety standards at ongoing infrastructure sites.

    Advocate Ruju Thakkar filed the PIL, stating that commuters are fearful of using LBS Marg.

    The plea seeks a halt to Metro work at the stretch, a structural safety audit of all Metro construction sites, and details of compensation paid to the victim’s family and the injured.

    Thakkar also added that LBS Marg is a crucial arterial road connecting Mulund with Ghatkopar and Thane, making it impossible for commuters to avoid the stretch despite safety concerns.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/PIL Filed For Safety Audit After Fatal Metro Slab Collapse In Mumbai's Mulund
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes