PIL filed for safety audit after fatal metro slab collapse in Mumbai's Mulund

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a third-party safety audit of all Metro lines after a slab from the under-construction Metro-4 corridor collapsed in Mulund on February 14, killing one person and injuring three others. The slab, measuring around 6 feet by 4 feet and weighing a few hundred kilograms, fell from pier P-196 in the mid-section of the elevated Metro-4 corridor, which runs from Wadala to Kasarvadavali in Thane. (Raju Shinde/HT file photo)

The concrete slab fell onto a moving autorickshaw and a car on LBS Marg near Johnson & Johnson and the Mulund fire station.

Ramdhan Yadav, who was travelling in the auto with two relatives, died in the incident. The driver of a Skoda Kushaq was also injured.

The incident sparked outrage, with residents raising concerns over safety standards at ongoing infrastructure sites.

Advocate Ruju Thakkar filed the PIL, stating that commuters are fearful of using LBS Marg.

The plea seeks a halt to Metro work at the stretch, a structural safety audit of all Metro construction sites, and details of compensation paid to the victim’s family and the injured.

Thakkar also added that LBS Marg is a crucial arterial road connecting Mulund with Ghatkopar and Thane, making it impossible for commuters to avoid the stretch despite safety concerns.