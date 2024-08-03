PIL in HC challenges Ladki Bahin, internship schemes

MUMBAI: A chartered accountant from Vashi on Friday filed a public interest litigation in the Bombay high court challenging the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin and Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan schemes. While the state government hopes to garner popular support through the schemes ahead of assembly elections scheduled later this year, the PIL contends that tax collected from people can only be utilised for developmental activities and not for irrational cash distribution ahead of elections. HT Image

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was notified by the woman and child welfare department on June 28, 2024, resembles the Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana announced by the Madhya Pradesh government in January 2023. The government resolution (GR) notifying the scheme states that it is aimed at improving health and nutrition of women and making them financially independent. It notes that women’s participation in the labour force is only 28.70%, which comes in the way of their financial independence. Hence, the scheme provides a direct benefit transfer of ₹1,500 to all women between the age of 21 and 60 years whose annual family income is below ₹2.5 lakh.

The Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojna, notified by the skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation department on July 9, 2024, is aimed at providing six-month internships to unemployed youth in various industries. Those between the age of 18 and 35 years are eligible to apply for the scheme, which includes a stipend for beneficiaries according to their educational qualification.

The petition filed by Naveed Abdul Saeed Mulla contends that the schemes are discriminatory towards direct and indirect taxpayers of the state. It states that Maharashtra is already under a debt of ₹7.8 lakh crore and the schemes would create an additional burden of ₹46,000 crore on the state exchequer. The petition claims there is clear political motive behind the schemes, which were introduced after the ruling coalition secured only 18 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state during the recent polls.

The schemes are akin to “…a gift to voters of certain class to vote in favour of the proposed candidate on behalf of parties in present coalition government,” the PIL states. It alleges that the schemes are irrational and could be defined as corrupt practices under section 123 of the Representation of People Act, 1951. It also seeks quashing of the two government resolutions pertaining to the schemes.

A division bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Amit Borkar will hear the case on Monday.