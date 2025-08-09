Mumbai: A 53-year-old Goregaon resident died on Wednesday after the bike she was riding pillion was hit by another bike, allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the road. Her acquaintance, who was riding the bike at high speed, was overtaking a bus from the left side when they collided with the other bike, said a police officer. Pillion rider died after crash while overtaking bus

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday at 8:30 am when Ambubai Sonawane, a junior artist in the film industry, completed her shoot in Chitranagari in Goregaon and was returning home in Shanti Niketan, where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law. Her acquaintance, Shubham Ghatwal, 29, picked her up from the shooting set to drop her home, said a police officer.

“Ghatwal was overtaking the bus at a high speed from the left side when he collided with another bike, which was being driven in the wrong direction, causing both of them to fall,” the officer said. Sonawane was seriously injured and rushed to Seven Hills Hospital. She was given first aid and sent to Jogeshwari East Trauma Care Hospital, where she died while being treated, he added.

The police have registered a case against Ghatwal under Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act and Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.