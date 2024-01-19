PM Modi dedicates 15,000 houses to beneficiaries, lays AMRUT projects’ foundation

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a ceremony at Kumbhari in Maharashtra’s Solapur district on Friday handed over keys of 15,000 homes in RAY Nagar housing society to the beneficiaries in the unorganised sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an event in Solapur, Maharashtra on Friday (Twitter Photo)

He also dedicated 90,000 houses built under Prime Minister Awas Yojna (Urban) and urged the people to celebrate the Ram temple inauguration on January 22 by lightning Ram Jyoti in their homes.

“I urge all 90,000 people who got home today across Maharashtra in Prime Minister Awas Yojna to celebrate Ram temple inauguration on January 22 by lightning Ram Jyoti,” he said.

The RAY Nagar project, a part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), aims to construct a total of 30,000 houses.

Distributing the keys of homes built in one of the largest workers townships in India, the PM said that the welfare of the poor is his government’s guarantee.

“Earlier governments only gave slogans of ‘Garibi Hatao’. My government implemented various schemes like housing, building toilets, and medical insurance for free treatment. The welfare of the poor is Modi’s guarantee,” said Modi.

In an emotional speech, the PM said the largest society under PM Awas Yojna has been inaugurated today and recalled the wish from his childhood days about living in such homes. “It gives immense satisfaction when the dreams of thousands of families are realised, and their blessings become my greatest wealth”.

The PM also paid respect to the Yogi Siddheshwar, a deity worshipped by Lingayat which is another prominent community.

Modi expressed determination to bring India into the top three economies of the world and said that only after 2014, millions of poor people got bank accounts due to the government’s Jan Dhan Scheme and became eligible for various loan benefits like PM Svanidhi.

The PM also laid the foundation stones for several development projects in Maharashtra’s southern city.

He laid the foundation stone of eight AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth Rs. 2,000 crore.

The AMRUT scheme is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households.

The event was attended by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar.

He also distributed 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.

In a post on X, the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party wrote, “Modi government has the power not only to make promises but also to fulfil them. The promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he laid the foundation stone of this project in 2019 is being fulfilled today. The largest housing project in the country has been set up under the leadership of the Modi government.”