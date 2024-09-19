PM Modi likely to inaugurate Metro 3, other infra projects on Oct 4

Mumbai: During his visit to the city on October 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to partially inaugurate the Mumbai Metro 3 project between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). HT Image

According to sources, Modi will also launch multiple projects, including one corridor of Thane Creek Bridge, the last phase of Samruddhi Expressway as well as laying the foundation stone of Thane Ring Metro, among other infra works.

“Three dates, between October 3 and 5 are currently under consideration for the inauguration of several projects in Mumbai. Since there are multiple government agencies involved for their respective projects and schemes, a common date is being zeroed in on is October 4,” said a source.

The aqua line that will be partially opened between Aarey and BKC has 10 stations along the 12.5km stretch of the total 27 stations on the entire corridor. Construction work on the remainder is in different stages of construction and is likely to be ready in March 2025.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the 33.5km underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro route was held on August 26, 2014, at Marol, Andheri East, by then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and then union urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu. The construction took off on October 21, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai bound lanes of the 1.84km Thane Creek Bridge, also scheduled for inauguration, is expected to bring relief to thousands of motorists travelling between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and Pune.

“Construction on one of the carriageways of Samruddhi Expressway is as per schedule and should be ready by September. Motorists will be able to drive down the entire expressway from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to Nagpur from October onwards,” said Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s vice chairman and managing director Anilkumar Gaikwad.

Of the 701km long expressway, the last phase spans 76 km. The Prime Minister inaugurated a 520 km stretch, between Nagpur and Shirdi, of this access-controlled expressway on December 11, 2022. Later, on May 23, 2023, a 105 km portion was opened between Shirdi to Bharvir and Bharivir to Igatpuri on March 4, 2024. The final 76 km is between Igatpuri and Amane (near Bhiwandi). At Amane, the spur that will connect the expressway with Mumbai – Vadodara Expressway as well as the existing Mumbai – Nashik Highway is also in the works.

Last month, the Union cabinet approved the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail project worth ₹12,200.10 crore. A few days ago, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited appointed STUP Consultants to design 8 of the 29km of the long circular corridor on chief minister Eknath Shinde’s turf. The entire planned route has 22 stations.