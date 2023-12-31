PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12. Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on January 12, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday. According to the CM, the MTHL project, which is said to be the country's longest sea bridge, will save travel time between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (ANI file photo. Representative image)