PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12. Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on January 12, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday. According to the CM, the MTHL project, which is said to be the country's longest sea bridge, will save travel time between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (ANI file photo. Representative image)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MTHL on January 12. This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it,” Shinde told the media.

All you need to know about the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: