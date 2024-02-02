PM Modi to inaugurate partial stretch of Mumbai’s coastal road on Feb 19

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a partial stretch – from Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk in Worli to Marine Drive – of the city’s coastal road on February 19, people familiar with the development said on Friday. Marine Drive to Worli stretch of Mumbai Coastal Road to open by February month (File Photo)

After the inauguration, the nine-kilometre stretch will be opened to the public on February 20.

The coastal road connecting Bandra Worli Sea Link to Marine Drive is a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) project. The portion of the four-lane road going south would also feature the country’s first undersea tunnel of 2.072 km.

According to the people, more than 84% of the major works on the 10.58 km-long project have been completed, and the rest will be finished by its deadline in May.

A provision of Rs.2,900 crore has been made for the project in the BMC’s current budget of 2024-25.

This quantum includes the funds required for the compensation to those fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by the project, the 7.5km promenade and cycle track, as well as the underground parking plots and 70 hectares of green spaces on reclaimed land, which will all be complete by the end of 2025.

As of January 23, 97% of the reclamation work, 84% of the sea wall, 85.5% of the interchanges, and 83% of the work for the bridges have been completed.

The entirety of the project, from the Marine via Versona interchange to Dahisar, will incur a cost of Rs.27,400 crore. According to BMC commissioner Iqbal S Chahal, work orders for the entire stretch have been given.