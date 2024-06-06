PMC alerts police over bogus job appointment letters

PANVEL: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has lodged a complaint with the police, seeking the registration of a criminal case against unidentified individuals accused of issuing fake appointment letters for jobs at the civic body. HT Image

The complaint follows a social media post showcasing an offer letter purportedly from the PMC’s first-ever recruitment drive last year since its establishment in October 2016.

“We came across a fake letter supposedly from PMC and issued by one ‘Abhinav Uttam Shinde,’” said municipal commissioner Dr Prashant Rasal. “The letter dated May 31 offers a ‘Supervisor, Computer Operator’ post in the civic body. We suspect this individual may issue fake job letters to numerous needy and unemployed individuals in exchange for money, thus cheating them. We have requested Panvel city police to investigate and take action against these unidentified persons.”

Rasal urged candidates to verify their selection on the official civic website, emphasising the transparent nature of the recruitment process and advising against falling for bogus job offers. Panvel police confirmed that they are investigating the matter.

PMC conducted a comprehensive recruitment drive last year, offering jobs in 41 categories spanning administrative, engineering, technical, legal, fire service, security, IT, and finance sectors. These positions were classified into Groups A to D, likely based on pay scale and responsibilities. The recruitment process, facilitated through Saral Seva, included an online exam held in 11 sessions from December 8-11. Despite the rigorous selection process, with 54,558 applicants vying for 377 vacancies spread across 20 districts, PMC aimed to fill positions efficiently and effectively to meet its organizational requirements.

Following the recruitment drive, viral posts surfaced that falsely promised jobs at PMC. Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner at the time, had cautioned against such promises, warning of legal repercussions. “We have been informed about messages circulated on social media promising jobs. These claims are false, and no one should be misled. The exams are conducted transparently,” Deshmukh had said. “Legal action will be taken against those making fraudulent promises. We have notified the police, and candidates should report any direct or indirect job offers to their nearest police station.”

Based on the online exam results, considering category-wise, social, and stipulated reservations, a list of selected candidates was published, and appointment letters were issued until March 15. However, the recruitment process is currently on hold due to the Lok Sabha elections’ code of conduct.