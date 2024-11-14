MUMBAI: The Gorai police have arrested an individual in the case related to the murder of a 21-year-old Bihar resident, whose dismembered body was discovered in plastic bags near a village in Borivali West on Monday. The accused, identified as Mohammed Sattar, was picked up from Bhayander on Wednesday. Gorai murder case: Police make 1 arrest for killing Bihar youth for interfaith affair

With his arrest, police claim to have solved the case. Police officers said that the victim was allegedly in a relationship with a minor girl from a different religion due to which her family had objections. At around 10.30pm on Tuesday, a couple had approached the Gorai police claiming that their son, who hails from Darbhanga district in Bihar but worked in Pune, had been missing since October 31. The couple, who came from Bihar, identified the dismembered body as their son, Raghunandan Paswan, recognising a tattoo on his arm.

Jitendra Paswan, father of Raghunandan, said that his son had been working in Pune at a hospital, when he had allegedly helped a girl from his district with a few medicines after which they had been in touch.

“When the family of the girl found out about their friendship, the girl’s eldest brother had threatened Raghunandan to kill him. I had then spoken to the mukhiya (village head) who had promised us that he would be safe,” said Paswan, while waiting at Bhagwati hospital to claim the remains of his only son. Paswan said that after the threat, Raghunandan had quit the job at the hospital and started working at a private firm. “On Diwali I went home to Bihar when Raghunandan told us that he was going to Mumbai for vacation. After that, he went missing. Based on the last location of his phone, we registered a missing case at the Andheri police station. On Tuesday, we came to know that a body was found in Gorai matching my son’s description.”

Officers from Gorai police station said that following the lead of the threat given to Raghunandan, the police tracked a suspect named Mohammed Sattar in Bhayander. On questioning him, Sattar allegedly confessed to the murder, revealing that when Raghunandan reached Mumbai, he had called up Sattar on October 31. Sattar called him to his Bhayander flat and offered him alcohol.

The two drank alcohol till Raghunandan fell unconscious. Sattar, police said, then allegedly got a knife from the kitchen and slit Raghunandan’s neck. He then used a chopper to allegedly cut the body into seven pieces which took him the entire night. He then stuffed the body parts in plastic bags and on October 1, hired an autorickshaw and threw these into some bushes in Gorai village.

“We have questioned the autorickshaw driver who told us that he was unaware of the body,’ said a police officer from Gorai police station. “We have arrested Sattar for murder and are investigating the motive behind the murder and whether any other person was involved.’

Sattar will be produced before the Borivali magistrate court on Thursday.