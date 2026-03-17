Police protection for LPG transport, 18 arrested for black marketing: Bhujbal

Mumbai: Food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday informed the legislative council that the state government has authorised police protection for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transportation and distribution to curb increasing blackmarketing in the wake of shortage due to the war in West Asia. Several restaurants in Thane have downed shutters due to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

The government has registered 23 cases and arrested 18 people for alleged LPG blackmarketing thus far, and it is actively considering supplying kerosene as an alternative fuel, Bhujbal told the legislative council.

Meanwhile, owners of restaurants and eateries in the city, which have been hit acutely by disruptions in commercial LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) supply, met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state legislature premises, seeking urgent relief.

“We explained the challenges restaurants are facing and how several restaurants have significantly downsized their establishments or shut down entirely,” said Vijay K Shetty, President, Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR).

Speaking in the legislative council, Bhujbal said oil companies had sufficient LPG stock, and distribution was proceeding smoothly.

“LPG production at refineries has been increased from 9,000 metric tonnes to 11,000 metric tonnes. The government appeals to citizens not to worry about LPG supply.” he said.

Though the state government manages distribution of LPG cylinders, the central government is the authority for supply and pricing of petroleum products for all states including Maharashtra, the minister clarified, referring to the last increase in LPG prices.

“Police protection for LPG transportation and distribution would prevent supply chain interference and curb the blackmarketing of cooking gas,” Bhujbal said.

The state’s enforcement wing has conducted 2,129 inspections so far, resulting in 23 cases and the arrest of 18 people involved in LPG blackmarketing, he said. On March 8, district collectors and regional offices were instructed to form district-level vigilance squads and take action against black marketing, he noted.

“The state government is considering distributing kerosene as an alternative to LPG. The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has been informed about this on March 11,” Bhujbal said.

Bhujbal said prices of edible oils had increased by ₹4-6 due to the conflict in west Asia. As regards supply of commercial LPG, priority has been given to hospitals, educational institutions, crematoriums, old-age homes and orphanages, he said.

Restaurateurs meet CM

On Monday, AHAR representatives spent nearly half the day at the Vidhan Bhavan, meeting chief minister Fadnavis, food and civil supplies minister Bhujbal, women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare and speaker Rahul Narvekar.

The disruption in commercial LPG supply, now in its ninth day, has significantly dented restaurants’ earnings, particularly for smaller establishments that do not have adequate capital or wherewithal to remain afloat, AHAR representatives told government functionaries.

“We have been assured that on Tuesday, the state government will discuss the issues we are facing with oil marketing companies as well as with the union ministry of petroleum and natural gas,” AHAR President Shetty told Hindustan Times.

The shortage has forced restaurants to offer fewer items on the menu as well as order small quantities of ingredients, especially perishables, a manager at a Bandra-based restaurant and bar said.

“We also try to push as many dry items as possible,” the manager told HT.

An AHAR representative who did not wish to be identified told HT that if curbs on commercial LPG and PNG supply were not lifted, permit rooms and bars would struggle further.

“Most permit rooms and bars are now providing dry snacks that are deep-fried items procured from snack vendors. Those vendors too have curtailed their business because of shortage in commercial LPG cylinders,” the representative said.