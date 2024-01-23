Police recover 15 lakh stolen goods from arrested Thakthak gang members

Mumbai: The Khar police have arrested three members of the infamous thakthak gang and have recovered not just the ₹10 lakh worth of valuables that they had stolen from a Mercedes car on January 13, but also an additional stolen good worth ₹5 lakh from their home in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu. HT Image

According to the complaint filed by steel trader Aditya Rasiwariya, who had gone to Khar with his driver Govind Kumar Kanti. Around 6:30pm, the Rasiwariya got a call from Kanti asking if he had taken his bag with him. They later realised the bag containing valuables worth ₹10.15 lakh including a gold watch worth ₹8 lakhs, an iPad, Mont Blanc pens, and a pair of goggles worth ₹40,000 was stolen. Just two hours after the police were informed of the theft, they arrested the three gang members, Gunashekhar Umanath, 27, Gopal Chandrashekhar, 42, and Vijayan Sukumar, 34.

“Kanti told me that while he was standing by the car after locking it, a person approached and asked him to move the car. When he unlocked the car, the person asked if he had dropped some cash at the spot where he was standing. While he was checking the spot, someone flicked the bag placed on the backseat of the car,” Rasiwariya told the police.

Police said the arrested trio had also stolen a laptop worth ₹50,000 by breaking the window of another car at the same location earlier on Saturday.

After tracking the movements of the duo, the police caught them from Bandra terminus from where they had planned to take a train back to their hometown in Tamil Nadu. “This is a part of the gang’s modus operandi. They steal things from the backseat of cars either by breaking the windows or by diverting the attention of the person. Once in a while after a big haul, they go back to their hometown, keep all the stolen goods there to be sold off later,” explained an official from Khar police.

The officer said that after nabbing the trio, they got their custody and visited their home in Tiruchirapalli with them. From there, they recovered several electronic gadgets including laptops and expensive phones. “We have also arrested three more accused from there. We have also been able to track the owners of some of the electronic devices,” said the officer. The team has also received calls from police in several other cities after sharing the IMEI numbers of the lost phones.