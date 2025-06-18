Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Politicos throng Mahadik funeral

ByShreya Jachak
Jun 18, 2025 05:56 AM IST

Mumbai: Aparna Mahadik's body, an Air India crew member who died in a crash, was brought home, with political leaders paying respects before her cremation.

Mumbai: The body of Aparna Mahadik – one of the ten crew members on board the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight which crashed in Ahmedabad last week shortly after takeoff – reached Mumbai around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Aparna Mahadik’s mortal remains were taken to the crematorium around 9pm. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
Aparna Mahadik’s mortal remains were taken to the crematorium around 9pm. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

As the Mahadik family is related to Maharashtra’s women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare, several political leaders including Rahul Narwekar, speaker of the legislative assembly and MLAs Pravin Darekar and Yogesh Kadam paid their respects to her at the family residence in Goregaon before her mortal remains were taken to the crematorium around 9pm.

Mahadik and her husband Amol were both cabin crew members with Air India. On Thursday, while Aparna was on the flight from Ahmedabad to London, Amol flew to Delhi.

“Aparna and her husband Amol fell in love while flying for Air India, and they have an eight-year-old daughter who is being looked after by Amol’s mother,” said NCP spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare.

