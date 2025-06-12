Polytechnic students bag 12.75 lakh package in placement

MUMBAI: Three students pursuing engineering diplomas from a government polytechnic college in Nagpur have bagged a record-breaking annual package of ₹12.75 lakh each. This is the highest package ever offered in the history of polytechnic placements in Maharashtra. Pune, India - July 17, 2019:Government Polytechnic College in Pune, India, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Photo by Milind Saurkar/Hindustan Times) (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

All three final-year students of the mechanical engineering department were selected by Voltas, a leading multinational company, even before their final exams. With a monthly salary close to ₹1.06 lakh, the offer has become a landmark moment for technical diploma holders across the state.

RP Mogre, principal of Nagpur polytechnic, said, “We have state-of-the-art educational facilities in our institute. Apart from this, our training and placement officer reaches out to companies several times. It resulted in a good placement season.”

The placement drive at this government-run polytechnic, which comes under the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), saw participation from 23 top companies, including AutoLiv India, Mahindra, Carraro India, Tata Motors, L&T, Aditya Birla Renewables, Genwell, Volvo Trucks India, and Dixon Engineering. In total, 582 students across various streams secured job offers.

Though only three students were picked by Voltas, their selection stands out due to the lucrative salary package. The company selected them based on merit, technical skills, communication ability, and overall performance. Compared to the number of hires by other firms, Voltas topped in terms of salary offerings.

Other major recruiters included AutoLiv India and Mahindra Asello & Supa, who jointly hired 129 students. Carraro India Limited offered jobs to 88 students, while Tata Motors and Wipro made single hires each under their earn-and-learn programme.

“This is a strong message against the notion that only engineering graduates land high-paying jobs,” said Vinod Mohitkar, director of DTE. “We have implemented reforms to enhance industry partnerships and improve education quality. Our goal is to see many more such success stories.” He added that in the last two years, the institute introduced artificial intelligence and machine learning into the curriculum, which benefited the industry.

Like Nagpur, other polytechnic institutes have also seen a good placement season this year. Mohitkar added that diploma students from rural backgrounds are increasingly accessing bigger opportunities through quality education, perseverance, communication skills, and technical readiness.

Among the most sought-after branches were Electronics & Telecommunication (175 students placed), Mechanical Engineering (130), Electrical Engineering (81), Civil Engineering (74), Automobile (59), Mechatronics (32), Metallurgical (17), Mining (8), and Packaging Technology (6).