MUMBAI: Nearly two weeks after the 19-year-old son of a managing director of a leading infra company crashed his Porsche car into parked two-wheelers in Bandra West on December 7, the advocate for the owners of the five damaged bikes has protested the filing of FIR against the victims. Porsche crash: Damaged bikes’ owners raise concerns over probe

The accused was identified as Dhruv Gupta, the 19-year-old behind the wheel, during the high-speed crash on Sadhu Vaswani Road. In the CCTV footage, he is seen with two other boys and a girl in the car. Later, the girl can be seen throwing alcohol bottles out of the car.

Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, representing the bike owners, said that it was strange that in the FIR, the actual accused have been named as “unknown” whereas those whose bikes were damaged in the crash have been named as “accused”. The victims are already facing loss, yet they have been named as accused for deterring public servants from discharging duty, he said.

“Are they trying to save him (Dhruv Gupta) only because he is wealthy and influential?” Deshmukh asked. “The police instead need to probe which pub served them alcohol and from where they came driving from.”

The five victims have been booked under sections 352 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and 132 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Senior inspector of Bandra police station, Sachin Rane, said, “ We booked them as they refused to let go of Dhruv Gupta and even raised hands on one of our officers. They haven’t been arrested yet, investigation is underway.”

He further said that the car is currently at the police station and medical reports have revealed the presence of alcohol. “We are awaiting the chemical analysis report. Already 41A notice has been served to the accused.” The 41A notice is a notice to appear before a police officer in cases where the arrest of a person is not required.