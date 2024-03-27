Prakash Ambedkar ditches MVA, announces names of 8 VBA candidates

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief, Prakash Ambedkar, on Wednesday announced that his party will go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, rejecting the offer extended by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to contest five seats as part of the opposition coalition, and unveiled the names of eight candidates, with him fielded from Akola and one for Ramtek scheduled to be announced later in the afternoon. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar (right). (File)

At a press conference held in Akola, Ambedkar accused the MVA of seeking to utilise the VBA to safeguard their dynastic politics and dismissing Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s influence in the elections. He said that the VBA will join hands with Patil and the OBC Federation to form a new social alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The decision has dealt a blow to the MVA, which had engaged in negotiations with him for over a month to incorporate him into the opposition coalition, aiming to avoid a split in opposition votes.

“I met Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, and we had fruitful discussions. Together, we have resolved to embrace all communities and marginalised sections. We will field OBC and Jain candidates as well. Jarange-Patil and I are joining forces as a social alliance to catalyse a new era of political change,” Ambedkar said.

“I urged MVA leaders to factor in Jarange Patil’s influence in the elections, but they dismissed it. They sought to utilise the VBA to safeguard their dynastic politics, which was unacceptable,” he said.

Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut termed the announcement of candidates by Ambedkar as unfortunate. "We have offered five seats to VBA, and MVA was ready to give sixth seat also. MVA was clear that we would not do anything which will benefit BJP. But VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar declared nine candidates in first list," he said.

The VBA’s first list of candidates include Sanjay Kewat (Bhandara Gondia), Hitesh Madam (Gadchiroli-Chimur), Rajesh Belle (Chandrapur), Vasant Magar (Buldhana), Prakash Ambedkar (Akola), Prajkta Pillewan (Amaravati), Rajendra Salunkhe (Wardha) and Khemsingh Pawar (Yavatmal-Washim).

Ambedkar also announced his support for the Congress candidate in the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency and to the OBC Bahujan Party in the Sangli seat.