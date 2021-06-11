Prashant Kishor calls on NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence on Friday. The meeting lasted for almost three hours in which the duo chatted on various issues, NCP leaders said.

The visit assumes significance as it is believed the NCP chief wants a united forum of Opposition parties to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the next Lok Sabha polls to be held 2024.

Kishor reached Silver Oak, Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, around 11am and left around 2pm.

Also Read | Sena trustworthy ally: NCP chief dismisses doubts

NCP leader Jayant Patil also joined the meeting.

Senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that Pawar will consider Kishor’s suggestions. “He (Prashant Kishor) is a successful election strategist and has helped various parties win the polls. I don’t know the exact reason behind the meeting but if he comes with a suggestion, the NCP chief will certainly consider it,” Bhujbal said.

Kishor recently helped the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress win the West Bengal assembly elections and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M Stalin win the Tamil Nadu polls.