Prashant Kishor’s meeting with Sunetra Pawar sparks churn in NCP, unease in BJP

The meeting between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leadership and poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Thursday ruffled feathers within the party and among its Mahayuti allies. After the meeting, speculation was rife that Kishor—whose Jan Suraaj Party won a landmark victory in the Bankipur assembly by-election in Bihar earlier this week—is seeking a change in the Maharashtra leadership by replacing the state unit chief Sunil Tatkare. On Thursday, Kishor met NCP national president Sunetra Pawar and her elder son Parth, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP; her other son Jay attended the meeting virtually. (HT Photo/ Santosh Kumar)

Tatkare, however, questioned Kishor’s appointment as the party’s new election strategist since he himself is leading a party — further deepening the fault lines within the party. He stressed that a party does not need a poll strategist, arguing that “elections are won through the ability to connect with the masses rather than advice or campaign themes”.

Tatkare refutes need for strategists On Thursday, Kishor met NCP national president Sunetra Pawar and her elder son Parth, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP; her other son Jay attended the meeting virtually. It is believed the Pawars discussed the roadmap for the party with Kishor, where the latter purportedly suggested that Tatkare be replaced as “he was not doing enough as Maharashtra president”.

“I don’t know what was discussed. We are practical people and don’t believe in theories. Frankly, I don’t need strategists because I’m a field person. A visit to a village tells me about the mood of its people,” said Tatkare, who represents the party as a Lok Sabha MP in Raigad.

He added, “How can he (Kishore) be appointed as the strategist of a party when he is already heading a political party? I am not aware of such an appointment being made. Had the leadership taken such a decision, I would certainly have been informed.”

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Tatkare also underscored that the party functions under a system of collective leadership, suggesting that decisions such as appointing a poll strategist cannot be taken unilaterally. “This tradition has existed since Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) led the undivided NCP, and it was continued by Ajit Dada (Pawar) after he took over the reins of the party,” said Tatkare, who has held the position of the party’s state chief since the party split in June 2023.

The fissure within the party became evident when Dattatray Bharne, the state agriculture minister and a Sunetra aide, confirmed that Kishor had been appointed as the party’s new poll strategist, although he denied that Kishor had suggested removing Tatkare from his post.

“He (Kishor) is our poll strategist,” Bharne told reporters outside Sahyadri guest house, Malabar Hill, on Friday. “However, Kishor himself has not made any such statement. And Tatkare’s removal is no more than a speculation.”

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BJP criticises the move On the other hand, Kishor’s recent meeting with the NCP leadership upset its ally, the BJP. Kishor has been highly critical of the BJP and recently defeated its candidate, Neeraj Kumar Sinha, in the Bankipur assembly by-poll. “They have the right to take decisions within their party. However, no one should take any step that creates doubts, misgivings or causes harm,” said BJP leader and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

“It is the responsibility of all leaders -- our chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar -- and all of us, to ensure that we do not undermine one another. We should avoid confrontation and work together. I am sure Sunetra ji will give this due consideration,” he added.

Bharne however argued that there was no reason for the BJP to be upset as appointing a poll strategist or availing of the services of a professional is an internal party matter. “We are a separate party, although we are part of the Mahayuti alliance. If we become stronger, it will only strengthen the Mahayuti as a whole. Since he is our poll strategist, the BJP should, in fact, welcome the decision. It will improve our electoral prospects, and consequently, increase our seat tally.”

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Reacting to Kishor’s appointment as NCP’s poll strategist, during a media interaction CM Fadnavis said: “We are not aware of our ally appointing him as their political consultant. They have not informed us about any such appointment.”

Responding to HT though a text message, Kishor said: “It was merely a personal meeting with the Pawars, who are family friends. It had nothing to do with politics.”