Prime Minister Modi apologises for collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue in Malvan

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a public apology on Friday for the collapse of a statue of Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan, which he had unveiled last December. The apology came during a rally in Palghar, where Modi was laying the foundation stone for the Vadhvan port. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a public apology on Friday for the collapse of a statue of Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj

"For me and my colleagues, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not merely a name or a king, but a deity," Modi said. "Today, I bow my head, place it at his feet, and apologise."

The prime minister then turned his attention to the opposition, drawing a contrast between his actions and theirs. "Our culture is different. There are some people who keep insulting the son of this soil, Veer Savarkar, and abuse him. They trample upon the feelings of nationalists and are not ready to apologise. They don't repent, and the people of Maharashtra must know their true colours."

The ruling alliance has faced criticism following the statue's collapse, with the opposition announcing a statewide agitation beginning Sunday. Modi's remarks appear to be an attempt to quell the controversy.

Highlighting his devotion to the Maratha king, Modi recalled, "In 2013, when the BJP nominated me as a PM candidate, the first thing I did was sit before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's samadhi at Raigad as a devotee and pray. I prayed like a devotee and started a new journey of nation service."

The prime minister then focused on the importance of the Vadhvan port project, describing it as a crucial milestone for both the country and the state's progress. "A developed Maharashtra is an integral part of a developed India," he said. Modi outlined the ₹76,000 crore investment in the port, which he claimed would be one of the largest and deepest in the world, capable of handling the trade of many other ports combined.

Modi also discussed the development of the Dighi port area in Raigad district, saying it would "promote tourism and eco-resorts" while embodying "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's dream".

Addressing Maharashtra's maritime heritage, the prime minister said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took sea trade to new heights and formed policies to develop the nation. Our strengths were great, and Admiral Kanhoji Angre made things difficult for the East India Company. But after Independence, the country has lagged behind. The new India knows her skills and will surge ahead with new benchmarks in sea trade."

Modi criticised previous administrations for delays in the Vadhvan port project. "This project was stayed for 60 years. In 2014, when we were elected and Devendra Fadnavis was made chief minister, we started work. In 2020, we decided to have a port, but the government changed, and there was no work for 2.5 years. This project will attract huge investment and provide jobs to 1.2 million people," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted Maharashtra's progress in women-led development, noting that key positions in the state government, including the chief secretary, director general of police, and heads of various departments, were occupied by women.