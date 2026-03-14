Projects worth ₹22,181 crore approved for Nashik Kumbh Mela

Mumbai: Development projects worth ₹22,181 crore were approved for the Trimbakeshwar–Nashik Kumbh Mela during a meeting of the Kumbh Mela Apex Committee chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. The approved projects include projects worth ₹5,140 crore in the first phase and ₹17,041 crore in the second phase. A-devotee-take-a-holy-dip-in-Ram-Kund-on-the-eve-of-the-flag-hoisting-of-Kumbh-Mela-in-Nashik-Arijit-Sen-HT-photo

Fadnavis said, “The Kumbh Mela should be organised in a way that enhances its global appeal. Every devotee visiting the event will carry back an impression of India, and Maharashtra in particular.”

Scheduled to begin in 2027, the Simhastha Kumbh Mela at Trimbakeshwar and Nashik is expected to attract millions of devotees from across India and the world. The preparations for the religious gathering are already underway. For this, the chief minister has formed the Kumbh Mela Apex Committee that has been empowered to take all the decisions required for the preparations.

Fadnavis warned of strict action against anyone deliberately obstructing or delaying the ongoing or proposed works. “If anyone tries to create hurdles with malicious intent or deliberately delays these projects, criminal cases will be registered against them,” he said.

He also directed officials to ensure farmers are fairly compensated if their land is acquired for Kumbh-related projects. He added that the road construction on the Nashik ring road should begin only once 50% of land acquisition is completed.

Emphasising on the essential cleanliness facilities, the chief minister said, “High-quality sanitation facilities must be provided during the Kumbh Mela.” He also directed railway authorities to upgrade sanitation infrastructure at the railway stations around Nashik. He noted that railway authorities have begun infrastructure development at railway stations in the area, and directed them to consider including Niphad railway station in the plan. Niphad is an important station for the Kumbh because it could serve as an alternate station to decongest the main Nashik station and avoid gridlocks at peak hours.

Devotees visiting the Kumbh Mela are also expected to travel to nearby pilgrimage sites such as Shirdi and Shani Shingnapur. The chief minister therefore directed that the Shirdi–Nashik road be developed as part of the preparations. He emphasised the need to strengthen mobile connectivity to ensure seamless communication for the large number of pilgrims expected during the event.

The chief minister also called for integrated road development around Dwarka Junction, special compensation mechanisms to acquire land for new ghats, and maintaining clean water at the Godavari River in Nashik and the Kushavarta Kund in Trimbakeshwar. Fadnavis encouraged training 2,000 to 4,000 local youngsters as volunteers and explored participation of women’s self-help groups in Kumbh Mela activities.