Fed up with politics, will take a 2-month sabbatical, says Pankaja

Mumbai: Expressing unhappiness over the current state of affairs in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party national secretary and a prominent OBC leader Pankaja Munde on Friday announced that she was taking a two-month break from politics. Reacting to Munde’s remarks, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that senior party leaders would speak to her. “She is our senior leader and is the national secretary. There could be a reaction in the wake of recent development in the state. Many of our leaders have been fighting against the NCP leaders at the local level, and thus, discontent is imperative. However, these issues could be resolved through dialogue,” Fadnavis added. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media at her Worli residence, she refuted the claims of joining the Congress and added that she has never met Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. She also expressed unhappiness over the treatment given to her at the party.

“I am fed up with all this. I am fed up with the contradiction of our ideology around us. I am not helpless, but I am hurt, and I think I need a break to introspect. I have decided to take a break of two months,” Munde said.

She said that when she entered politics 20 years ago and added she would quit if she was compelled to act against her ideology and her conscience. “I will introspect if I am going against the ideology and compromising on my sanskars during this break. I would, however, continue with my social work,” she said.

Reacting to Munde’s remarks, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that senior party leaders would speak to her. “She is our senior leader and is the national secretary. There could be a reaction in the wake of recent development in the state. Many of our leaders have been fighting against the NCP leaders at the local level, and thus, discontent is imperative. However, these issues could be resolved through dialogue,” Fadnavis added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON