Protest outside Sharad Pawar’s house: Nagpur man arrested
Mumbai: The Gamdevi police on Thursday arrested a Nagpur resident in connection with the violent protest by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on April 8.
Esplanade court remanded the accused, Sandeep Godbole, in police custody till Saturday, after the police claimed that he was a crucial link in the entire episode.
Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat informed the court that Godbole had attended the conspiracy meeting and was one of the planners of the riot and was in touch with arrested lawyer Gunratan Sadavarte and MSRTC worker Abhishek Patil, who purportedly led the mob towards the NCP chief’s house.
He said Godbole was at Azad Maidan on April 8 – on the day of the riot – and spoke to Patil. “We have all the conversations with us. He told them [the protestors] to get down at Mahalaxmi station, gather near a garden outside Pawar’s house, and then proceed. He even messaged Sadavarte to send journalists [to Silver Oak].”
“We want to confront Godbole with Patil and Sadavarte to get the facts. Godbole had made seven calls to Sadavarte on the day of the incident. He, however, answered only one WhatsApp call,” Gharat told the court. He added that Godbole was part of the conspiracy meeting that took place late in the night of April 7.
Godbole, who spoke in person, denied the allegations. “I did not attend any conspiracy meeting. After the court’s [the Bombay high court’s] decision, we celebrated at Azad Maidan and later I left for MLA guest house at Colaba,” Godbole, also a MSRTC employee, said.
Meanwhile, the Satara City police took the custody of Sadavarte from Arthur Road jail on Thursday morning and took him to Satara where a case has been registered against him in October 2020 for allegedly making inciting statements.
The Gamdevi police had on April 8 arrested 109 MSRTC employees, including 23 women, for allegedly throwing stones, shoes and chappals at Pawar’s house, claiming that the NCP chief did nothing to fulfil their demands. The police also claimed Sadavarte instigated the MSRTC employees for the incident.
-
Residents to protest at Ghamroj toll on April 18 to press demand for exemption
Residents of condominiums and villages along Sohna road and Sohna town have decided to hold a protest at the Ghamroj toll plaza on April 18 to press their demand for exempting people living within 20km of the highway from paying toll tax, on the lines of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, or shift the toll booth to the nearby Delhi Mumbai Expressway.
-
Sanjay Raut questions court relief given to leaders from other parties
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday raised questions on the judiciary, saying the courts have been giving relief to leaders from a particular political party. Raut on Thursday said that there is a trend of providing security and relief from arrest to people belonging to a particular party in Maharashtra but the same is not extended to MVA leaders.
-
Five months after marriage, couple dies by suicide
PUNE A Pimpri-Chinchwad-based couple has allegedly died by suicide, barely five months after their marriage. The couple has been identified as Akshay Ambilwade (25) and his wife Ashwini Jagtap (25), both residents of Dange chowk in Pimpri. The couple completed their matriculation (Class 10) exam from Khinsavara Patil school. The duo later started working at a jewellery shop. On the pretext of taking bath, he died by suicide inside the bathroom.
-
Elgar Parishad case: Umar Khalid denies having links with banned Maoist organisations
Mumbai: In hKhalid'sstatement to the National Investigation Agency, which is investigating the Elgar Parishad case, a former member of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union, Umar Khalid, has denied having any links with the banned CPI (Maoist) and other frontal organisations. Khalid was one of the speakers at the Elgar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017. His statement was recorded by the NIA on February 12.
-
Two booked for firing six gunshots at a liquor traders house in Pataudi
Two unidentified men were booked for allegedly firing six gunshots in front of the house of the president of the Pataudi municipality on Tuesday afternoon. Sehgal alleged around 11:54pm on Monday, he received an international call on WhatsApp, reportedly made from Canada. Since he could not hear anything, he received a voice message. Police said they received a call, following which a team from Pataudi police station was sent to the spot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics