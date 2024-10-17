Prove that dismissed cop was part of conspiracy to kill Mansukh Hiren: HC to NIA

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to provide cogent evidence proving that dismissed Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane was part of the conspiracy to kill Thane trader Mansukh Hiren, whose explosives-laden car was found outside billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home in February 2021. Mumbai, India - April 23, 2021: Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane, arrested in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The court’s query came after the special prosecutor, appearing on behalf of the NIA, opposed Mane’s bail plea and sought to demonstrate that there was enough evidence to show the dismissed police officer’s involvement in the conspiracy.

A special court in Mumbai had rejected Mane’s bail application, stating that he had falsely posed as another police officer and identified Hiren in the criminal intelligence unit office for the purpose of his abduction and murder as per the instructions of dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, the purported mastermind behind the explosives scare case and the connected murder.

The prosecutor on Wednesday submitted call detail records, internet protocol detail records, and statements of various witnesses before the court to show how Mane was involved in procuring SIM cards that the accused persons used. The court was, however, not pleased with the evidence that the investigation agency placed before it and asked for cogent evidence against Mane.

On February 25, 2021, a Mahindra Scorpio SUV was found abandoned outside Antilia, the south Mumbai residence of Ambani, with 20 gelatin sticks kept in a backpack, along with a note threatening the billionaire and his family. On March 5, the body of the vehicle’s owner, Hiren, was found in a creek near Mumbra.

The Mumbai police first investigated the case before it was transferred to the anti-terrorism squad and subsequently to the NIA. The federal agency arrested Mane on April 23, 2021, claiming he was part of the conspiracy to kill Hiren after the latter refused to accept the blame for parking the explosives-laden vehicle outside Antilia.

Mane had then allegedly posed as another police officer to get Hiren to come and meet him. According to the NIA, he then handed Hiren over to the four other co-accused who allegedly murdered him. Mane and nine others were arrested in the case.