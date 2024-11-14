Mumbai: A special TADA court on Wednesday directed the Mumbai police commissioner to provide an additional armed security guard to an accused-turned-approver in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case. The witness should also be given an opportunity to speak to the review committee which decides on protection for witnesses, the court said. Provide armed security to ’93 blast accused turned approver: Court

The court was hearing a petition filed by the accused-turned-approver seeking additional security for his family and himself, claiming he faced additional threats after the murder of former minister and political leader Baba Siddiqui on October 12.

In the petition, also filed in October, the witness noted that since he was a star witness and prime approver in the case, he was initially given round-the-clock protection by 25 security guards. But in December 2005, the number of security guards was reduced to one. Later, following various applications by the witness, it was increased to two guards in the morning shift and two guards in the night shift. In March this year, the security was again reduced to one guard each for two 12-hour shifts.

The plea noted that despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recommending the police commissioner to provide adequate security to the witness and his family members on two occasions, no additional guards were provided to him. Meanwhile, underworld don Chhota Shakeel, an absconding accused in the serial blasts case, had given an interview where he openly threatened to kill the witness for betraying him, Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon.

“The family members and the extended family of the absconding accused persons reside very well in Mumbai, thereby emitting a constant threat to the applicant and his family,” the plea noted, and urged the court to direct the police commissioner to provide him at least 10 security guards as per provisions of the Witness Protection and Security Act 2017 till the threats persist.

The witness had moved the court seeking additional security earlier this year as well. In August, the court had directed the city police chief to provide sufficient security to the witness. “A committee was formed and a report was filed, but the situation remains the same,” the plea filed in October noted. The threats facing the witness had increaded manifold after the murder of Baba Siddique, the plea further said.