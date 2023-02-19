Pune man arrested for making obscene video calls to over 40 women

Mumbai: A man from Pune has been arrested for allegedly making obscene video calls to over 40 women.

The accused, identified as Jyotiram Baburao Mansule, 27, was arrested from Pune following a complaint by a 35-year-old Malad woman.

Last month, the woman received a video call in the morning hours, where the caller was naked. The woman disconnected the call, however, the caller then sent her WhatsApp messages asking if she recognised him, the Malad police said. The woman informed her husband about the incident and filed a complaint.

The police analysed the phone call and traced the offender’s location and arrested him on Thursday.

Mansule, a school dropout, works with Flipkart as delivery boy. Originally from Latur district, he and his elder brother moved to Pune after their parents passed away.

“Mansule would find job or recruitment community groups on Facebook and from there he would learn about WhatsApp groups of hundreds of people looking for jobs. He would join such groups and then make random obscene video calls to members having display pictures of women,” Rajan Adane, senior inspector, said.

“During questioning, he said that he would get pleasure by making obscene video calls. We have seized his mobile phone and learnt that he made obscene video calls to over 40 women in recent days,” Dhiraj Waykos, police sub-inspector, said and added that his mobile phone is a strong piece of evidence in the case.

“Only one woman has come forward and filed the complaint so far. Most of the victims preferred blocking his number and chose not to pursue the matter legally,” Adane added.

Mansule was remanded in judicial custody by a city court on Friday.