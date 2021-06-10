QS Ranking: IIT-Bombay still top Indian institute, global rank 177

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) continued to be the top ranking Indian university in the QS World Ranking 2022 released Wednesday, even as the institute dropped five places in its overall ranking.

With an overall score of 46.4, IIT-B secured a world ranking of 177, down from last year’s 172. The institute was eight places above its sister campus in Delhi, which scored 45.9, and nine places above the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, which scored 45.7. These are the only three Indian institutes to make it to the top 200 universities in the list released by global ranking agency Quacquarelli Symonds, London, the United Kingdom.

Apart from IIT-B, 21 other Indian universities, including IIT-Madras, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Guwahati, and Roorkee found a place in the top 1,000 universities of the world, ranked by QS.

Every year, QS ranks universities around the world based on its evaluation metrics, each carrying different weightage. This year 1,300 universities were evaluated for six metrics: academic reputation (40% weightage), employer reputation (10%), faculty-student ratio (20%), citations per faculty (20%), international faculty ratio (5%) and international student ratio (5%).

IIT-B, which was the 37th best university in Asia last year, dropped one place this year.

Subhasis Chaudhari, director of IIT-B, said, “In the faculty-to-student ratio section, we lost out some marks as our number of students have increased at a much higher proportion. In all other verticals, we have earned more points. We need to hire more faculty members, but we need to have better infrastructure to absorb them. Infrastructure upgradation, however, is a slow process.”

Among state universities, Savitribai Phule Pune University improved its ranking this year by moving up to 591-600 group from 651-700 last year. University of Mumbai (MU) maintained its rank in the range of 1,001 to 1,200. Of the 35 Indian universities that made it to the list, MU ranked third last in terms of its score.