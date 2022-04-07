RAF jawan arrested for killing 3-yr-old daughter in fit of rage in Kharghar
Kharghar police in Navi Mumbai have arrested a 39-year-old Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan for killing his three-year-old daughter in a fit of rage after a domestic quarrel with his wife on Wednesday.
The accused first banged the girl’s head on the floor, then punched her on her stomach, tied her in a cloth and dumped her in a heap of debris.
According to Kharghar police, the accused, identified as Parshuram Tipanna, a resident of Papdicha Pada in Taloja village, stayed with his second wife, Bhagyashree (34), and their three-year-old daughter, Meenakshi.
On Wednesday morning, a few locals found a body of a girl wrapped in a lungi and dumped in a heap of debris in a ground near Taloja Lake. She was rushed to Panvel sub-district hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. On getting the information, Kharghar police reached the spot and did panchnama.
“While trying to identify the deceased girl, we got information that she was the daughter of a RAF Jawan residing at Chaitanya Society in Papdicha Pada. After reaching there, we found a man in the uniform of RAF fleeing the society on seeing us. We followed him and nabbed him. Initially, he denied knowing anything about the death of the child and later revealed that he had killed her,” a police officer from Kharghar police station said.
The accused revealed that he was drunk on Tuesday night and had a fight with his wife during which he assaulted his wife and in a fit of rage banged the head of the daughter several times on the floor and then punched her stomach. After he realised that she had probably died as there was no movement, he wrapped and dumped her in the wee hours of Wednesday. “The wife was there when he killed their daughter. She was afraid of her husband and also too shocked to act and inform the police. The accused thought that the body would not be found inside the debris,” Kharghar police inspector, Vimal Bidave, said.
He has been arrested under Sections of 302 (Murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC. The post-mortem report of the child confirmed death due to head injury with multiple internal injuries in a case as assault.
-
Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.
-
UP govt inks lease agreement with AAI on transfer of land for Ayodhya airport
LUCKNOW In a step towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, UP's civil aviation department, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres land to the AAI for the project.
-
Chandigarh municipal body passes resolution to maintain city's UT status
The municipal corporation here passed a resolution on Thursday which states that Chandigarh should remain a union territory, and should also get its own legislative assembly. The development comes as Punjab and Haryana engage in a tussle to stake claim over Chandigarh. Both Punjab and Haryana state assemblies recently passed their respective resolution reiterating their claim over the Union Territory of Chandigarh, their joint capital.
-
Everyone should comply with HC's order on loudspeaker usage: Kharge
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said every community should abide by the order of the Karnataka High Court on the use of loudspeakers in religious institutions. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Everyone should comply with the orders of the High Court." Asked about Al-Qaida's video over the Hijab row, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said that the government should act according to its power against the people who try to incite.
-
No more queues: BMTC introduces digital passes
Bengaluru's Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation commuters are in for good news as they no longer have to wait in long queues to get passes. The BMTC has now introduced purchase of daily, weekly and monthly passes on a mobile app in collaboration with Tummoc, a company that offers online payment facilities for transport service providers. The launch of the project took place at the BMTC central office in Shanthinagar on Wednesday.
