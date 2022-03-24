Raigad district officers visit Odisha for training to handle cyclone
A team of 50 officers from various departments of Raigad district have been sent to Bhubaneshwar in Odisha to undergo special training to handle cyclone and flood situations.
The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has taken precautionary and risk mitigation measures in the wake of floods and cyclones affecting their State every year and is experienced in preparing for cyclones on the East Coast of the country, said Raigad Collector, Mahendra Kalyankar.
“The Raigad district administration will be ready to deal with the floods and cyclones that hit us with the help of such training sessions. For the last two consecutive years, Raigad has been hit with severe cyclones. Hence, such training is crucial for us,” he added.
Till now two teams of 50 people have undergone training.
In April, volunteers of various social organisations in the district, volunteers of fire brigade, NSS and NGOs would be sent for the training. “A team of 50 personnel including police, home guards, gramsevaks, talathi, sarpanch were first sent in December 2021. Following the good results they experienced, more teams were sent in March,” Padmashri Bainade, resident deputy collector and Chief Executive Officer, District Disaster Management, said.
Meanwhile, a NDRF Camp was planned in Mahad after Cyclone Nisarga had hit Raigad in 2020. Every time there is a natural calamity in the district, the administration has to depend on the NDRF team from Pune to reach there. Mahad was selected for the camp as Mahad is usually the most affected taluka of Raigad. The State Dairy Department, in 2021, agreed to provide five acres of land for NDRF base camp at Mahad in Raigad.
“In view of the increasing number of natural calamities in Raigad district, the district administration had proposed to have a permanent NDRF camp in the district for which Mahad was selected as the location. The proposed camp is on land belonging to the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, which was awaiting a clearance from them and was granted in June last year. Mutation of 7/12 extract has also been done and now we have proposed to the Central Government for allotment. Once the allotment comes, we will go ahead with the planning of the building for the camp,” Mahad sub-divisional officer, Pratima Pudalwad, said. After the construction of the building is done, the Central Government will then provide the staff required as per the allotment.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics