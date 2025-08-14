Raigad police bust MD-making unit run from a farmhouse

NAVI MUMBAI: A tip-off from villagers about a strong chemical odour emanating from a manufacturing unit led to Raigad police busting a synthetic drug manufacturing unit on the same day, allegedly run by a pharmacy diploma holder. Five of them were arrested on Monday, while one accomplice is currently absconding, said police. (Shutterstock)

Residents of Tadwadi village in Karjat taluka alerted the police on Monday about a foul odour. On the same day, the Neral police, with support from Kalamb sub-station staff and a forensic squad from the district headquarters in Alibag, raided a farmhouse in the village that was operating a drug manufacturing unit. According to the police, the raid yielded chemicals, machinery, and equipment used for mephedrone production, along with mobile phones. Seized items, including narcotics-related substances worth ₹15.16 lakh and phones worth ₹1.3 lakh, were taken into custody.

Officials arrested five men, who they believe are the masterminds behind the manufacturing process. They were identified as Javed Ahmed Shaikh, 38, from Dharavi; Sachin Ram Milan Jaiswar, 31, a pharmacy diploma holder from Sion; Mohammad Jafar Mohammad Ali, 39, from Mahim; Amit Ashok Kumar Kori, 23, from Sion; and Bharat Siddheshwar Jadhav, 36, from Shahapur in Thane district.

One of their accomplices, identified as Laxman Devram Fasal, a resident of Tadwadi, is on the run, said an officer, and the police have launched a manhunt to locate him.

Investigations revealed that Jaiswar handled the manufacturing, and Shaikh was responsible for sales. A preliminary probe showed that the accused procured raw materials from Thane.

The five accused were produced before the Karjat court and remanded to police custody for a week.

This operation was part of a month-long anti-drug drive recently launched by Sanjay Darade, special inspector general.