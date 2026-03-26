Mumbai, A Mumbai court has directed prison authorities to once again shift former RPF constable Chetan Singh Choudhary, held for allegedly killing four persons on a train in 2023, to Thane mental hospital and submit a report on his mental health with "a specific opinion as to whether he is fit to stand trial". Railway firing: Court orders shifting of accused former RPF constable to mental hospital again

Notably, Choudhary was earlier admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital, Thane between February 20, 2025 and July 12, 2025.

His medical report filed by Thane jail, where the accused is lodged, before the court in January this year mentioned that Choudhary's condition was found to be "hemodynamically stable" in the examination conducted on December 18 last year.

Physical vitals, including blood pressure, were within normal ranges, and the central nervous system showed no immediate abnormalities, the report had stated.

The fresh direction by Additional Sessions Judge Pravin Chatur came in the wake of a bail plea filed by the accused citing mental health condition. In his bail plea, through advocates Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, the accused claimed he was suffering from "white matter disease".

While his bail plea hasn't been decided as yet, the court, on Wednesday, ordered the jail superintendent to refer and admit Choudhary to Thane Mental Hospital for better management, care, and treatment until further order.

The court asked the medical officer of Thane Mental Hospital to submit periodic reports every 15 days regarding the treatment and mental health of the accused.

It sought a "specific opinion as to whether he is fit or unfit to stand trial and capable of conducting his defence".

The trial in the case is at the stage of recording witness testimony.

Choudhary is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague, Railway Protection Force Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on July 31, 2023.

Choudhary was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the train's chain, which stopped near Mira Road station.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.