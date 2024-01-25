Navi Mumbai: Twelve days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Digha Gaon station for public use between Airoli and Thane, the railway department said it has earned a revenue of ₹8.65 lakh. Railways earn ₹ 8.65L revenue in just 12 days of Digha Gaon station opening

“The commissioning of the station was much-needed considering the fact it has been used by a large number of commuters since its opening. During the peak hours, the station remains crowded and both its ticket counters are running full,” said Arjun Pawar, a commuter and resident from Anand Nagar.

The station was inaugurated by PM Modi on January 12 via video conferencing. The event also saw major drama as party workers from the BJP and Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena fighting to claim their credit for the completion of the station.

Following the high voltage inauguration, every train service on the trans-harbour line between Panvel and Thane halts at Digha Gaon for 2 minutes. “As per the daily records, from January 12 onwards, an average 2,000-odd passengers have boarded from Digha Gaon station. The ticket sales record has estimated selling over 4,300-odd tickets, which has generated average revenue of ₹72,000 on daily basis,” said an official from the central railways.

From the day 1 collection of ₹3,167 from 666 passengers, the station has recorded a steady increase in numbers. The highest collection was registered on January 15 and 16 wherein over ₹1 lakh was earned through the sale of 4,800-odd tickets. “The station will only see further increase because the station is accessed not just by Navi Mumbai residents but even those residing in Kalwa and other parts of Thane are finding it to be more accessible. The benefit of this station is immediately being experienced by nearly a lakh of residents residing within 10 electoral wards falling under the Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation (NMMC). These residents earlier were dependent on share autos and public transport buses,” said Bhushan Agiwalen, a social activist and a local resident.