Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Railways to launch 10-day Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj tour

ByShashank Rao
Apr 12, 2025 08:08 AM IST

The train will depart from Delhi and cover Pune, Raigarh Fort, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Shivneri Fort, Shirdi, Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ellora and Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga

Mumbai: The Indian Railways is launching a special 10-day curated tour in July that will showcase the glorious history of the Maratha empire under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also cover cultural and pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra.

Shivneri Fort in Maharashtra, India, on Friday, December 13, 2012. (Photo by Mahendra Parikh and Vidya Subramanian / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Shivneri Fort in Maharashtra, India, on Friday, December 13, 2012. (Photo by Mahendra Parikh and Vidya Subramanian / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Glorious Maratha Tour on the Bharat Gaurav special tourist train will begin on July 16.

Senior railway officials said the train will depart from Delhi and cover Pune, Raigarh Fort, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Shivneri Fort, Shirdi, Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ellora and Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga.

“The special Bharat Gaurav tourist train will have AC II, AC III, and non-AC sleeper coaches. Tourists can board and alight at New Delhi, Delhi Cantonment, Gurgaon, Rewari, Phulera, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road and Kalyan on this tour,” said a railway official.

The tour’s first stop is Pune, where people can visit Shaniwar Wada and the Aga Khan Palace. Raigad Fort, located 135 km from Pune, will be covered next on a day excursion. On day four, tourists will visit the sacred Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga temple by road, said an official from the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), which is organising the tour.

Shivneri Fort, Chhatrapati Shivaji’s birthplace, will be covered the next day, followed by a night halt at the temple town of Shirdi. After a darshan of the famous Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, tourists will proceed to Nashik by train, where they can visit the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple. After completing the darshan, tourists will proceed towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by train.

On day eight, tourists will arrive at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and proceed to the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple, followed by the Ellora Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. After this, the train will start its return journey to Delhi.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Railways to launch 10-day Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj tour
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On