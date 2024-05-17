Rain-soaked face-off between Shinde and Thackeray in Kalyan

MUMBAI: With only two days left for the electoral campaign to end, chief minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray both campaigned on Thursday evening in the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency represented by Shinde’s son, MP Shrikant Shinde. Thackeray urged people not to compromise their future for money (read: paid votes) and said that after June 4, Narendra Modi would no longer be prime minister. Shinde put up a road show which continued despite the rain, and expressed confidence that Shrikant would register a huge victory due to his “pro-development” approach. CM Shinde expressed confidence his son Shrikant would win big, while Uddhav declared Modi won’t be PM after June 4 (Pramod thame and Ht photo)

Thackeray was scheduled to address the rally at Dombivli on Monday but the sudden dust storm pushed it to Thursday, on which day Shrikant and his father had already organised a road show. While Thackeray addressed his rally at Dombivli West, the Shindes’ road show was held in Dombivli East. Nevertheless, Dombivli still witnessed the heat of conflict between the two factions of the Sena. When Thackeray’s convoy passed by the road in front of MP Shinde’s house, party workers from the Shinde faction raised slogans of victory for their party. But there was no untoward incident.

However, the rain once again affected Thackeray’s rally. It began pouring before Thackeray’s arrival, and the many people en route to the rally and those already present at the ground were forced to take shelter elsewhere. Thackeray arrived at the ground and started his speech just after the rain ceased. In his speech, he made an emotional appeal to the residents of Dombivli, known to be traditionally influenced by Marathi culture. Harking back to the olden-day speeches of political leaders, he asked them if they liked the current level that political speeches had descended to. “There will be a flood of money, but will you sacrifice your present life and future generations for the sake of money?” he asked. “Kalyan-Dombivli have always upheld loyalty and this time will teach a lesson to the traitors.

“After June 4, Narendra Modi will no longer be the prime minister of this country,” he continued. “These repeated rallies in Maharashtra and Mumbai region will be Modi’s last rallies as PM. Like he did demonetisation, we will now do de-Modiasation of Indian politics to save the nation from a dictatorial regime.”

Shinde and his son’s show-of-strength road show went on for around three hours, starting at Swami Samarth Math in Dombivli East and ending by 10 pm at the MIDC area. BJP, NCP and RPI party workers participated with their party flags. The rain began within a few minutes of the commencement of the show, but the latter continued. “The rain has not affected your enthusiasm, and it is now clear that we will win in Kalyan and break our earlier vote record,” said CM Shinde. NCP minister Sanjay Bansode, party district chief Gopal Landge were also present at the road show.