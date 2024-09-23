Menu Explore
Raj Thackeray opposes release of Pak film in Maharashtra

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Sep 23, 2024 07:30 AM IST

MNS chief Raj Thackeray opposes the release of the Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in Maharashtra, warning theater owners of consequences.

Mumbai: With assembly elections round the corner, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has declared that his party will not allow the release of Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ starring Fawad Khan in Maharashtra. He has also warned theater owners of consequences if they dare to screen the film.

HT Image
HT Image

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, Thackeray said that the maxim of art having no borders was true except for films featuring Pakistani actors. “Why are films of Pakistani actors allowed to be released in India? The MNS will not allow it to be released in Maharashtra under any circumstances,” he said.

Warning theater owners of consequences if they dared to ignore the MNS ‘request’, he said, “Everyone will remember what MNS did when such incidents happened before. Therefore, theater owners are now humbly requested not to fall into the predicament of screening films.”

Thackeray also urged state governments to ban the release of the film, saying, “Not just in Maharashtra, respective governments in all states should not allow this film to be released in their state.”

The MNS chief further claimed that his party was opposed to the film’s release as it was scheduled to hit theatres shortly before the Navratri festival, which could cause social conflict.

“I don’t want any conflict in Maharashtra during the festive season. The chief minister, home minister and director general of police of the state also must have the same feelings. And we don’t want any conflict,” he said.

