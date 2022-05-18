Raj Thackeray plans rally in Pune, home minister says he has to follow rules
After his campaign against loudspeakers at mosques fizzled out and his proposed visit to Ayodhya ran into controversy, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has now planned a public rally in Pune.
Party spokesperson Prakash Mahajan claimed it would be a massive rally where Thackeray would take the state government to task.
MNS had applied to the police for permission to hold the rally at Nadi Patra in Deccan on May 21, but withdrew the application on Wednesday. The rally is expected to be conducted next week. “Raj saheb will announce a fresh date and venue on Thursday,” MNS leader Babu Wagaskar said.
Meanwhile, Thackeray, who was in Pune to meet party workers, abruptly cancelled all his appointments and left for Mumbai on Wednesday.
Home minister Dilip Walse Patil said permission would be given, provided all the rules were followed. “If MNS applies for permission, the police will scrutinise the application and there is no question of denying it. Raj Thackeray has to adhere to the rules laid down by the police.”
The proposed rally will be the fourth one ever since Raj Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda. This time, the MNS chief is likely to attack his cousin and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who had compared him to Bollywood character ‘Munnabhai’ for trying to ape his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.
Political analysts said Raj would be unsparing in his criticism of the CM.
“Raj will question Uddhav why Aurangabad has not been renamed Sambhajinagar and will also ask him to explain how his loudspeaker campaign forced the government to take action [against the use of loudspeakers],” political analyst Surendra Jondhale said, adding, “He will also attack the state on its silence over All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Aurangabad.”
At the tally, Raj Thackeray is also expected to clear his stand on the future course of his agitation against loudspeakers and on the threat by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh ahead of his proposed visit to Ayodhya on June 5.
BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has pledged not to allow Raj until he apologises to north Indians whom he has been humiliating since 2008. However, the MNS chief and his leaders have maintained silence on this issue.
After a series of electoral defeats, Raj Thackeray adopted hardline Hindutva and abandoned his ‘son of soil’ agenda. At his Gudhi Padwa rally on April 2, he threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques. This was repeated in his Thane speech on April 12, where he issued an ultimatum to the state government to remove the loudspeakers by May 3 to avoid law-and-order problems. At the May 1 rally in Aurangabad, he announced to go ahead with his agitation.
However, his campaign failed to make any visible impact because of the deft handling of the issue by the government. The police cracked down on MNS leaders and at the same time, convinced mosques to lower the decibel levels in the loudspeakers.
Another factor that contributed to the failure was the unhappiness among a large section of Maharashtrians after they realised that these rules would also apply to their religious places, especially Shirdi Sai Baba temple and Vitthal Rakhumai temple at Pandharpur. This would affect the Kakad aarti (dawn prayers) which takes place at 4.30 am. The Supreme Court has banned the use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am.
-
Maharashtra adds 307 fresh Covid cases on May 18, Mumbai at 194
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday breached the 300 Covid-19 cases mark as it added 307 fresh infections with one death. Mumbai reported 194 new cases but only six needed hospitalisation as over 97% of cases were asymptomatic. On Wednesday, 8,736 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, and the test positivity rate for Mumbai has now exceeded 2%. On Wednesday, 124 Covid-19 patients recovered across Mumbai, and the overall recovery rate remained at 98%.
-
Maharashtra Congress huddle to discuss social media strategy
Mumbai: In an attempt to develop a social media narrative in favour of the party and a counter-strategy to trolls, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee will hold a two-day social media conclave in Nagpur over the weekend. This two-day state level and national 'Navsankalpa Social Media conclave' will be organised on May 28 and 29. Functionaries from the Congress central leadership and from various states will participate in the sessions on Sunday.
-
HC quashes appointment of BSF officers as jail superintendents in Punjab
The Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed the Punjab government's decision of October 2020 for appointment of Border Security Force officers as jail superintendents in central jails of the state. “…the entire cadre of superintendent, central jails, has been handed over to total strangers,” it held while quashing the October 2020 appointments by the then Congress government. These appointments, made on deputation basis for three years, were challenged by Baljit Singh and three others.
-
2,250 police families to own BDD service quarters at ₹50 lakh
Mumbai Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to provide permanent houses to the families of police personnel living at the Bombay Development Directorate chawls for almost half the cost of construction at ₹50 lakh. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a review meeting of the ongoing BDD Chawl redevelopment project. State housing minister Jitendra Awhad said that the construction cost for one flat is between ₹1.05 crore to ₹1.15 crore.
-
Early detection, intervention key to help special kids: Experts
During a global online consultation on creating holistic support systems and enabling environments for children with disabilities, experts from India, Slovenia, UAE and USA stressed the importance of early detection and intervention. Institute for Career Studies, founder-director, Amrita Dass, spoke about empowering the kids with meaningful and fulfilling career choices. Suzana Drabik, project manager, International Center for Promotion of Enterprises, Slovenia, shared her perspective as a mother of a child with special needs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics