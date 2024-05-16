Raj Thackeray to share stage with PM Modi at Shivaji Park

Mumbai: After extending unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ruling allies, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shivaji Park, the same venue where he had launched a direct attack against Modi exactly five years ago. Thackeray has given his approval to participate in the rally at Shivaji Park on Friday and speak before Modi. HT Image

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule visited Raj Thackeray’s Dadar house on Wednesday to formally invite him to the rally and discuss the agenda. After the meeting, Bawankule confirmed that Thackeray will be part of the rally and will deliver his speech before Modi.

Bawankule met Raj Thackeray at his Dadar residence, Shivtirth, for over an hour on Wednesday. This would be Raj Thackeray’s first rally with key BJP leaders since founding his party in January 2006, although he has addressed at least three rallies for Mahayuti candidates in the last two weeks. It would also be his first rally with Modi after attacking him and Union Minister Amit Shah during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Raj Thackeray has already confirmed his participation in addressing the rally alongside Modi. In fact, the permission for the Shivaji Park ground was obtained by the MNS, and Raj Thackeray sharing the dais was predetermined. The duo discussed the role of MNS during the rally and the agenda to attract Marathi-speaking voters to the ruling alliance,” said a BJP leader.