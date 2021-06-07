Rajasthan bizman arrested for raping 24-year-old on the pretext of marriage

Juhu police have arrested a 30-year-old businessman from a five-star hotel near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for allegedly raping a 24-year-old on the pretext of marrying her.

Juhu police officers, who had put out a look-out notice for the mobile spare parts dealer, were informed that the accused was to return to Mumbai from his hometown in Rajasthan on flight. The police apprehended the accused as soon as he entered his room in the five-star hotel.

“The man was in Mumbai for a business meeting and was to return to Rajasthan in a few hours as he was aware that he was a wanted,” said senior inspector Shashikant Mane from Juhu police station.

According to Juhu police, the woman had come across the accused on social media. After a few months of dating each other, the accused proposed to the complainant. The businessman then rented an apartment at Vile Parle and raped the victim on several occasions after promising to marry her. He had also borrowed ₹35 lakh from the complainant for his business.

On May 29, however, when the accused stopped answering the complainant’s calls, the woman approached Juhu police and registered a complaint.

“A local court on Sunday remanded him in police custody till Thursday,” said Mane.