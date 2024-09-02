Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar threatens to join NCP (SP)

Mumbai: It seems like another senior NCP leader is unhappy with the party’s functioning and has threatened to join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction if things do not improve for him. Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, former chairman of the legislative council, wants the ruling BJP to control its former MP Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar and his colleagues, if not then he can join the NCP (SP) in no time. He made the remarks at a small gathering of his supporters on Sunday. HT Image

“Our complaint is against Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar and his colleagues who have created terror in the area. They should get support from the corridors of power through the BJP. This is our only complaint, right? We will convey this to them so come with preparations, we will sit together for an hour and will make it clear,” Naik Nimbalkar said, adding, “If they fail to take any cognisance then how much time it will take us to take Tutari NCP (SP)’s election symbol.”

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar is not happy with the style of function of Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar, who was BJP’s sitting MP from Madha Lok Sabha constituency. Even before the Lok Sabha polls, he had declared extending his support to NCP (SP)’s candidate Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil but later withdrew his decision.

However, his brother Raghunathraje Naiknimbalkar continued his support to Mohite Patil’s candidature. Mohite-Patil won the Lok Sabha polls against Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar from Madha constituency.

Naik Nimblkar was considered as one of the Sharad Pawar loyalists but shifted his loyalty to the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar after the split in NCP.