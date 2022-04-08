Rare Red-necked Phalarope sighted in Tarapur
Mumbai: A rare Red-necked Phalarope bird was sighted at a saltpan in Tarapur, 120 km from Palghar, on Friday. Birdwatchers in the Palghar district are delighted by the sighting of Red-necked Phalarope, and flamingos, among others.
“It is a rare sighting. We need to protect the wetlands as it has a rich biodiversity,” said Pravin Babre, a bird watcher who captured the bird
This bird breeds in Eurasia, North America, and Arctic regions travel to Sri Lanka and New Zealand to spend winters, said Ashish Babre, another birdwatcher.
Red-necked Phalarope is migratory bird. It swims in the Arabian Sea and develops a red neck during the breeding season. Otherwise, the young birds are grey and brown above, with buff underparts, a black patch through the eye and a straight bill.
In winter, the plumage is grey above and white below and is 18 cms (7.1 inches) in length. The white wing stripe helps to distinguish the bird from similar-looking Wilson’s phalarope.
Cabinet approves purchase of additional power to meet surging demand
Mumbai: The state cabinet on Friday cleared the decks for the state power distribution utility to the procure 760 MW of power to augment the short term supply. The state cabinet authorised the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to sign short-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to avoid load shedding. “The cabinet has allowed the MSEDCL to decide on these PPAs,” a senior state government official told HT.
Lesbian couple seeks protection from kin, signs MoU in Pune
A lesbian couple has signed a notarised memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Pune district court and sought protection from family members. One of the signatories is 28 years old and hails from Nagpur while the other partner is 19 years and is from the Gondia district of Maharashtra. The 28-year-old woman is employed while the other is taking formal education. The memorandum of understanding was registered on April 7 in Pune.
₹2Cr provision made by TMC to provide playgrounds for children across Thane city
The Thane Municipal Corporation plans to include playgrounds strictly aimed at providing space for children across the city to play. A proposal of ₹2Cr is in the pipeline for the same. There are many open spaces or grounds under Thane civic body but very few are being used as gardens. Most of these open spaces are rented for political events or for weddings and cultural functions. Children are forced to look for alternative spaces.
Karnataka CM alleges conspiracy to disturb peace as schools receive bomb threats
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday a conspiracy is being hatched to disturb the state's peace. His remarks came in response to bomb threats received by some schools in Bengaluru, which police said were mostly a “hoax”. The Bengaluru Police also conducted searches in many schools earlier in the day following the threats received via email.
Thane police on the lookout for man for sexually assaulting six-year-old neighbour
The Shrinagar police in Thane are on the lookout for a man who has been allegedly sexually assaulting his six-year-old neighbour. A few locals saw him taking the girl inside his home while she was playing and asked him to open the door. Fearing their wrath, he released the girl and fled the spot. The accused is identified as Anwar Shaikh, residing three rooms away from the complainant's house.
