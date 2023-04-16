Colaba real estate agent booked for raping journalism student after spiking drink

MUMBAI: A real estate agent from Colaba has been booked for allegedly raping a 24-year-old journalism student after spiking her drink with sedatives. HT Image

According to the Cuffe-Parade police officials, the accused also recorded the victim’s nude videos during the act and later started blackmailing her and kept on sexually assaulting her.

The victim finally spoke with her friends about the incident who urged her to lodge a case against the accused, identified as Prashant Pandey, a resident of Colaba.

The police said that Pandey met the complainant, a journalism student when she was searching for a flat for rent. “After the brief acquaintance, they developed a friendship, which further took the shape of a relationship. The accused somewhere in December took the victim to a hotel for dinner in Colaba where he spiked her cold drink with a sedative and allegedly, despite her opposition, sexually assaulted her,” said a police officer from Cuffe-Parade police station.

Later, he started blackmailing her and kept on sexually assaulting her, the officer added.

“He even assaulted her when she refused to continue the relationship with him and started avoiding him. Later the girl narrated her ordeal to her friends who advised her to lodge a police complaint,” said a police officer.

The police said they have booked Pandey under sections 376 (rape), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The accused is on the run and we are searching for him,” said the police officer.