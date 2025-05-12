Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Reay Road and Titwala bridges to open soon

ByShashank Rao
May 12, 2025 07:08 AM IST

MRIDC officials said there are upcoming ROBs at Dadar (Tilak Bridge), Ghatkopar, and Byculla, which will be completed soon

MUMBAI: The city’s two new road-over-bridges (ROB) over its suburban rail lines, one at Reay Road and the other at Titwala, are expected to be inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. The bridges, constructed by Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), will boost East-West connectivity in the areas.

Reay Road bridge, possibly Mumbai’s first land-based, is cable-stayed bridge. Its deck is supported by cables anchored to towers, allowing for a long span with fewer piers
Reay Road bridge, possibly Mumbai’s first land-based, is cable-stayed bridge. Its deck is supported by cables anchored to towers, allowing for a long span with fewer piers

The Reay Road cable-stayed ROB, built at a cost of 266 crore, will have six lanes. As it links Byculla with Brittania Industries, motorists can save peak-hour commute time by 30 minutes.

This bridge is possibly Mumbai’s first land-based, cable-stayed bridge. Its deck is supported by cables anchored to towers, allowing for a long span with fewer piers. It uses a central pylon system with stay cables erected on the central spine girder, which is a unique design feature.

The Titwala ROB is a four-lane structure spanning 820 meters at the new Titwala Railway Station on the Kalyan Ring Road. The Titwala ROB is completely funded by the MMRDA and constructed by MRIDC. Built at a cost of 100 crore, the bridge will significantly reduce congestion on one of the region’s busiest corridors. It will improve connectivity between Ambivili and Kalyan via Shree Siddhivinayak Ganesh Mandir.

The Titwala ROB will also improve punctuality of suburban train services as it will replace the existing level crossing gates. Currently, the level crossing gates open and close over 25 times a day, delaying approximately 50 trains by 5 to 10 minutes each.

MRIDC officials said there are upcoming ROBs at Dadar (Tilak Bridge), Ghatkopar, and Byculla, which will be completed soon.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Reay Road and Titwala bridges to open soon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On