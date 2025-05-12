Reay Road and Titwala bridges to open soon

MUMBAI: The city’s two new road-over-bridges (ROB) over its suburban rail lines, one at Reay Road and the other at Titwala, are expected to be inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. The bridges, constructed by Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), will boost East-West connectivity in the areas. Reay Road bridge, possibly Mumbai’s first land-based, is cable-stayed bridge. Its deck is supported by cables anchored to towers, allowing for a long span with fewer piers

The Reay Road cable-stayed ROB, built at a cost of ₹266 crore, will have six lanes. As it links Byculla with Brittania Industries, motorists can save peak-hour commute time by 30 minutes.

This bridge is possibly Mumbai’s first land-based, cable-stayed bridge. Its deck is supported by cables anchored to towers, allowing for a long span with fewer piers. It uses a central pylon system with stay cables erected on the central spine girder, which is a unique design feature.

The Titwala ROB is a four-lane structure spanning 820 meters at the new Titwala Railway Station on the Kalyan Ring Road. The Titwala ROB is completely funded by the MMRDA and constructed by MRIDC. Built at a cost of ₹100 crore, the bridge will significantly reduce congestion on one of the region’s busiest corridors. It will improve connectivity between Ambivili and Kalyan via Shree Siddhivinayak Ganesh Mandir.

The Titwala ROB will also improve punctuality of suburban train services as it will replace the existing level crossing gates. Currently, the level crossing gates open and close over 25 times a day, delaying approximately 50 trains by 5 to 10 minutes each.

MRIDC officials said there are upcoming ROBs at Dadar (Tilak Bridge), Ghatkopar, and Byculla, which will be completed soon.