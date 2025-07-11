On Thursday, school education minister Dada Bhuse announced in the assembly the suspension of deputy director of education, Sandeep Sangve, and ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in college admissions. The twin moves came when the school education department was criticised by MLAs, over an alleged scam to the tune of ₹2000 crore in recruitment of teachers holding fake credentials in government aided schools. They also alleged that a racket comprising department officers was thriving to make money by pressurising top colleges to admit ineligible students in the junior colleges. Recruitment scam: Deputy director of education suspended

BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay alleged that Sangve had created fake IDs on the government’s Shalarth Portal to enable ineligible teachers to draw government salaries, adding that the officer had “recruited dozens of such teachers in the aided schools” making back-dated entries.

Upadhyay demanded suspension of the officer, following which Bhuse made the announcement. Another BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha alleged, “There is a racket of officers and agents who ensure colleges admit ineligible students at the price of ₹1.5 lakh from each one. College managements are threatened with action if admissions suggested by them are not assured. I will reveal the names of the officers involved if this does not stop.” Bhuse announced the inquiry.