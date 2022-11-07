Red-tapism delays recruitment in higher education

Mumbai While the state government of Maharashtra decided to fill up 75,000 vacant posts across departments to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, red-tapism continues to stall the recruitment of 8959 vacant posts of assistant professors in higher education.

The posts, which were approved before the start of Covid-19 pandemic, were kept on hold when the government machinery was focused on recruitments towards health department to fight the pandemic.

Last week, although the ban on recruitments were lifted across departments, the education department officials said the government resolution (GR) dated November 03, 2018, stopped recruitment stayed for the higher education department, the present GR dated October 31 does not mention their department.

Dr Dhanraj Mane, director, higher education, said the department will send proposal to the government requesting them to lift the ban and allow recruitment. “The latest GR revoking the ban on recruitment was applicable for government offices. It is not applicable for non-government offices like colleges. We will send the proposal to the government requesting them to allow recruitment,” he said.

The eligible candidates, who are waiting for the recruitment to start, have asked the government to fill up the posts at the earliest.

Speaking to HT, Dr Kushal M Mude, National Convener of All India NET and SET Teachers Organization. (Al-NASTO), said, “Delay in filling up the posts of assistant professor will affect candidates’ future promotions and career path. Also, the student-teacher ratio is getting affected. The department has taken teachers on contractual basis with low salary.”

He said the posts were finalised as per GR dated 3rd November 2018. “We need to fill up these vacant posts on mission mode as many NET and SET qualified candidates are working on clock-hour basis in various colleges since last five years. It is sad that after having higher education these candidates are not even getting a respectable remuneration. It is difficult for them to even survive in the city,” said Dr Mude.

Prof Ramesh N Zade, President, National Forum for Quality Education emphasised that to maintain the standard and quality of education, government has to maintain the student-teacher ratio. “As on today, in Maharashtra, out of the total sanctioned posts of 31185, around 15000 posts are vacant in affiliated colleges,” he said.