Religion, language, Marathi asmita direct poll battle lines

MUMBAI: The Marathi versus non-Marathi narrative, which has dominated the state’s politics since the split of Shiv Sena in 2022 and the Mahayuti 1.0 assuming the reins with the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena as an ally, it is no surprise that in the upcoming BMC elections, the Marathi manoos itself has taken centre stage. It is evidenced by the number of Marathi candidates being fielded by both the ruling Mahayuti and Opposition alliances. Mumbai, India. Jan 07, 2026 - Vishakha Raut, a candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT) from Ward no 191, visited the Mahim area as part of her BMC election campaign. Mumbai, India. Jan 07, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The second chunk, with the highest percentage, has been given to Muslim candidates, especially by NCP and Congress, to woo the electorate from this community.

Wooing communities

Though the ruling Mahayuti partners, BJP and Shiv Sena, have consistently targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) for appeasing Muslims, Sena itself has fielded 12 Muslim candidates -- making up over 13% of its roster of candidates -- from Muslim dominated areas.

While BJP has not fielded any candidate from the community, NCP, the third Mahayuti partner, which is contesting independently in Mumbai, has fielded 22 – which makes up over 25% of the party’s total number of 94 seats it is contesting.

It was a strategic move, say Mahayuti leaders. “Since Muslims are warming up to Shiv Sena (UBT) after the party snapped the ties with BJP, it was inevitable that the ruling combine field Muslims to neutralise the Sena (UBT)’s impact. NCP fielding an enormous number is also a part of this strategy,” said a Shiv Sena leader.

Considering its traditional vote base, the Congress has also chosen 36 Muslims, second highest in the list of its 152 candidates, making up 24% of the pie. The party’s spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the party has given representation across sections as “it is a party for all”.

“While others are more interested in division among the masses, Congress wishes to resolve people’s issues. As we do not wish to divide people, we have tried to give representation to well-educated individuals coming from clean backgrounds,” Sawant stated.

As Marathi asmita (pride) is a crucial poll spiel, it is reflected in the list of candidates of all the political parties, including the Congress which has fielded 40% Marathi candidates.

In its pursuit to win north Indians back into its fold after most of them allied with the BJP over the last decade, Congress has picked 26 or 17% of the total candidates from Hindi speaking communities.

The party, which recently joined hands with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), which broadly represent backward classes, has left it to them to pick candidates from the backward communities.

NCP fielding 53 Marathi candidates, approximately 56% of its quota, and the highest number of Muslim candidates from the Mahayuti, is an attempt to display its secular credentials. Veteran leader and spokesperson for the party Nawab Malik, who is also heading the party’s poll campaign in Mumbai, said this was an attempt of the party to give representation to all castes and communities apart from being fixated only on winnability criteria of the candidates.

“Mumbai is a cosmopolitan city where all communities reside. Bearing that in mind, we tried to ensure representation from all communities. Our attempt is to unite people and not to divide them along the lines of caste and community,” said Malik. “We have also fielded maximum women candidates for the polls, which include those seats that are not reserved for women.”

Sena Vs Sena

Of the 91 seats Shiv Sena is contesting, 64 candidates have been fielded against Shiv Sena (UBT) and over 12 against the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, in areas where the Thackeray cousins hold sway.

The Mahayuti is especially eyeing seats in Marathi dominated areas such as Mahim and Sewri by splitting Marathi votes.

A BJP leader explained: “In Mahim and Shivaji Park Vishakha Raut and Yashwant Killedar are Sena (UBT)-MNS candidates, where the BJP had pocketed sizable votes in 2017 elections. The Sena (UBT)’s strength was reduced by over half last time due to the split. Over two-third of its sitting corporators have joined Shiv Sena. MNS has lost its shine and BJP is in a much better position than in 2017. We expect some of these seats to come to Sena. Shinde-led Sena’s vote transfer will help us achieve that. Candidates in these areas have been fielded keeping that in the mind,” Shiv Sena deputy leader Manisha Kayande said, “The sitting corporators who had crossed over to our side had to be accommodated, as we had given them our commitment. We also had to gauge the winnability factor.”

The BJP, which enjoys strong support of north Indians, and Gujarati and Marwari voters, has fielded highest -- 22 -- candidates from the Gujarati and Marwari communities.

Acharya Pawan Tripathi, general secretary, Mumbai BJP said, “Party does not divide its candidates along the lines of religion or caste or language, but looks out for candidates’ winning capacity and clean image. Our emphasis is on Mumbai’s development and security. In the process, all communities have received the due representation.” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab who participated in the selection process of candidates, said: “We took a call on our candidates on certain key points – we considered the wards’ population and candidates’ attachment to the original Shiv Sena ideology, as well as the recommendation of office bearers. For instance, Clive Dias, from Congress has been fielded from ward number 86 as it has a sizeable Catholic, Marathi and Muslim population.”

On the other hand, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said that they selected the 52 candidates “on electoral merit, which include Muslims and north Indians; they were given tickets as they can speak Marathi”.