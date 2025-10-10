MUMBAI: All villages, localities, roads and housing colonies that bear any reference to castes or specific communities must be renamed after “personalities connected with democratic values”, according to the state government. Rename places with caste-based names, says govt

Calling Maharashtra a “progressive state”, the state rural development department on Thursday issued a government resolution (GR) on renaming places that carry potentially divisive or derisive connotations. The GR pointed out that the social justice department had issued similar directives.

The procedure for changing names and assigning new ones will be spelt out by the state urban development department for urban areas, and municipal corporations and municipal councils by the state rural development department for rural areas. A final decision on any naming and renaming will be taken by the district collectors.

This is not the first time the issue has been raised. It has been discussed at least three times, over the years, in the state legislature.