Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Rename places with caste-based names, says govt

    Maharashtra mandates renaming places linked to castes or communities to honor democratic values, aiming for social harmony, per a new government resolution.

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 6:06 AM IST
    By Yogesh Naik
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: All villages, localities, roads and housing colonies that bear any reference to castes or specific communities must be renamed after “personalities connected with democratic values”, according to the state government.

    Rename places with caste-based names, says govt
    Rename places with caste-based names, says govt

    Calling Maharashtra a “progressive state”, the state rural development department on Thursday issued a government resolution (GR) on renaming places that carry potentially divisive or derisive connotations. The GR pointed out that the social justice department had issued similar directives.

    The procedure for changing names and assigning new ones will be spelt out by the state urban development department for urban areas, and municipal corporations and municipal councils by the state rural development department for rural areas. A final decision on any naming and renaming will be taken by the district collectors.

    This is not the first time the issue has been raised. It has been discussed at least three times, over the years, in the state legislature.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Rename Places With Caste-based Names, Says Govt
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes