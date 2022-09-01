Repeated abuse by in-laws, husband claim’s woman’s life
A 30-year-old woman, an arts graduate, allegedly died after her in-laws and 35-year-old husband repeatedly mentally and physically abused her for 10 months
Thane A 30-year-old woman, an arts graduate, allegedly died after her in-laws and 35-year-old husband repeatedly mentally and physically abused her for 10 months. One such brutal attack on July 14 cost her life.
After repeated demands from the woman’s family, the police finally registered the first information report (FIR) on August 2, nearly a month and a half after the woman’s death, and arrested the husband under section 304 B of Indian Penal Code on August 31.
The couple, Pooja Mishra and Vishal Mishra got married in September 2021. As the pandemic was still raging at the point, the girl’s parents could not visit her.
Pooja, a resident of Malad was looking for a prospective match for several years. The family had saved money for her wedding. When she finally decided to marry Vishal, a salesman from Thane, the groom’s family demanded a dowry of ₹3 lakh. However, Pooja’s mother claimed that the demands never ended and Pooja was asked to get household things for them frequently.
Mahesh Rajpopat, lawyer of Pooja’s family said, “She was allegedly repeatedly assaulted physically and mentally. She had several injuries on her hand made of sharp weapons. She was not allowed to talk to her parent. Her condition deteriorated to such level that she would defecate in her sleep.”
In May, the in-laws dropped her off at her parent’s house and left her downstairs when she was severally ill. A resident of the building saw her, draped her in a blanket and took her to her parent’s house. The parents then took her to Nair hospital and started her treatment.
Rajpopat added, “In June, her parents took her back to her in-laws when she was fit. However, her in-laws allegedly did not allow her to take her medicines. In July again, her husband assaulted her brutally and sent her to her parent’s home. She had severe injuries and her mental health also was not sound. She died during treatment on July 14.”
Senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane of Kapurbavdi Police said, “We arrested her husband under IPC 304 B, death due to dowry. The investigation of the case is in progress and based on further evidence, we will arrest the other family members.”
Rajpopat claimed that the delay in registering the case was owing to the family’s confusion over where and how to approach legal aid. “They were trying to register a case in a Mumbai-based police station. However, since the crime was committed in Thane, it was not registered initially for a few days.”
-
NASA’s deep space image is now a malware carrier
Mumbai NASA unveiled the deepest infrared photo of the universe to date, captured through their legendary James Webb Space Telescope in July this year. Recently, cybersecurity research firm Securonix uncovered a new phishing campaign, where the picture was being used to slip a previously unknown malware into the target devices. A 'payload' is the technical term for the malicious code that a file drops into the target device.
-
Don’t fear dwarf disease, but avoid spraying unnecessarily: PAU to paddy growers
Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the paddy growers not to be afraid of the dwarf disease which has appeared for the first time in the state due to Southern Rice Black Streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV). The dwarf disease has appeared more in early transplanted rice than that sown after June 25, SuriU's principal entomologist KS Suri added. Farmers should not worry at all as the healthy plants won't turn dwarf now, he added.
-
Youngsters shoot private videos of women from window gaps, busted
Mumbai: Three persons were arrested for allegedly shooting nude and semi-nude videos of women on their mobile phones. Based on the analysis of the videos, police suspect that they were shot from gaps in windows, and even cracks on doors. The arrested accused are identified as Satish Dhanved Harijan, 26, Sarvanan Tangraj Harijan, 23, and Stephen Raj Murgesh Nada, 21.
-
89-year-old attempts to redeem ‘credit card points’, loses ₹1.36 lakh
Mumbai: After receiving an SMS about earning credit card points on his State Bank of India card, an 89-year-old Cumbala Hill resident called the sender to redeem the points. In the process to earn it, the man ended up sharing his bank details to fake bank executive on the call and lost ₹1.36 lakh. The complainant has two bank accounts, Yes Bank and State Bank of India. The victim shared his credit card details.
-
Transfer Chandigarh to Punjab on priority: Sukhbir to Centre
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condemned “attempts” by the central government to back out from solemn guarantees given to Punjab vis-a-vis the status of Chandigarh and demanded it be transferred to the state on priority. In a statement here, the SAD chief also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in his ministers who were “spreading discord with provocative statements”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics