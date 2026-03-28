Report on Mundhwa land deal indicts six govt officials

MUMBAI: The high-power committee investigating the alleged Mundhwa land scam has not recommended any direct action against Parth Pawar but has recommended action against at least six officials from the revenue and industries departments for “wilful dereliction of duty”. Parth Pawar

The report, tabled in the state legislature on Wednesday, probed alleged irregularities in the transfer of a 40-acre land parcel in Mundhwa, in Pune, to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a company co-owned by Parth, son of NCP chief Sunetra Pawar.

While it holds Parth’s business partner and co-owner of Amadea Enterprises, Digvijay Patil, responsible for criminality in the transaction, the report does not indict Parth, who has since been elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The report, prepared by a six-member committee headed by additional chief secretary (revenue) Vikas Kharge, notes that ongoing police investigations in two registered cases would determine whether other individuals, including Parth, bear responsibility. It has also directed various government departments including revenue, land records, industries, and the Pune collectorate to initiate action against errant officials and submit compliance reports within two months.

The state government had earlier suspended joint sub-registrar Ravindra Taru and tehsildar Suryakant Yevale for facilitating the illegal registration of the land. The Kharge panel has widened the scope, flagging lapses at multiple administrative levels.

According to the report, revenue officials failed to enforce a 1955 government order, which mandated the transferring of the land, originally held by Mahar watandars, into government ownership. It recommended inquiries against officials involved in subsequent mutations, including former talathi SP Bhagywant and circle officer Shankar Thube for a controversial 2013 entry recorded as a ‘Notice of Lease Pendency’, which cast doubts on the land’s title.

The panel also found fault with Amol Shinde, a conservation surveyor with the land records department, for allegedly recording heirs of the watandars illegally. It has asked the land records and settlement commissioner to initiate action and review similar cases where heirs were wrongly entered under ownership rights instead of in the liability columns.

In the industries department, the committee flagged lapses in the issuance of a letter of intent to Amadea Enterprises, which enabled the firm to seek stamp duty exemption under the state’s IT policy. It has sought a report from the principal secretary of industries within two months.

The report also censured Santosh Hingane, joint district registrar, for what it termed “illegal adjudication” of the land. Despite being aware that the plot was government-owned, Hingane proceeded with valuation at market rates and recommended waivers on stamp duty while levying other charges. The panel called this a “serious lapse” and noted that an inquiry has already been initiated.

Officials in the revenue department said Hingane has since been transferred, but added that stronger disciplinary action is expected. They also pointed to documents submitted by activist Anjali Damania, which allegedly show Hingane was in contact with the office of then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during the process.

Without naming them, the report mentions other individuals by their designation, whose roles in the alleged irregularities have been pointed out.

“The lapses are serious in nature. We now expect action from all concerned departments, including land settlement, the Pune collectorate, and industries, within the stipulated two months,” a senior revenue official said.