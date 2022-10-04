Home / Cities / Mumbai News / RERA suspends 52 builders from KDMC

RERA suspends 52 builders from KDMC

mumbai news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:35 AM IST

The Maha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) suspended registrations of 52 builders from Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits on Monday

HT Image
HT Image
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The Maha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) suspended registrations of 52 builders from Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits on Monday. The list has been uploaded on the civic body’s official website.

This move by RERA comes after KDMC had registered an FIR against 27 developers for forgery and cheating last week. FIRs against 39 others are underway.

The civic body has said that the builders had produced fake documents to acquire the RERA certificate.

“We have uploaded the list of suspended builders from KDMC on our website,” said Vasant Prabhu, secretary, RERA.

All real estate projects registered with RERA are provided with a certificate having a unique registration number. It has all the information about the property. A developer, builder or a property agent cannot advertise, book or sell real estate without obtaining the RERA certificate.

The KDMC has informed that these 27 developers had forged the required documents to procure the RERA certificate.

This action by the civic body comes after a city-based architect and social activist, Sandeep Patil, 43, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court in 2021. He drew the court’s attention towards the builders who made fraudulent documents for the purpose of registration of flats/ shops in illegal buildings because of which innocent people were cheated throughout Maharashtra.

Patil had raised the matter of 66 builders and demanded action.

“While I have raised the name of 66 builders only 52 have been suspended by RERA. I checked the list online and found all the builders are those mentioned by me in my complaints. What about the remaining 14 builders? Also, suspension will not help as it is temporary – a proper legal case should be done in this matter. I will follow up with this too,” said Patil.

“The Dombivli police is working on registering cases against 39 more builders shortly,” added Patil.

The cases registered at the police station are under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

Disha Sawant, assistant town planner KDMC, said, “This suspension is done by the RERA so we cannot comment on it. Meanwhile, KDMC is carrying out its own investigation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out